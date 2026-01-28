An expectant mom in California heading home from In-N-Out Burger after satisfying a pregnancy craving was killed by a drunk driver who blew through a red light, according to her boyfriend and cops. The woman was pregnant with her second child and "leaves behind a 4-year-old son," her family says.

"I personally don't know how to answer, 'Where's my mommy?'" said Viri Esquivel, sister of 24-year-old victim Bianca Esquivel, in an interview with local ABC affiliate KABC. "Because his mommy isn't coming back."

Daniel Ramos, 24, faces charges of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter after allegedly causing the Sunday crash in Anaheim, KABC reports. Bianca Esquivel was heading home with her boyfriend, Oscar, who has asked not to share his last name, after going to In-N-Out to satisfy pregnancy cravings Bianca was having.

"We were laughing on the way back, we were just smiling," Oscar told KABC. "It was so fast. She screamed, she was like, 'Oh my god.'"

Oscar added, "She was my best friend. We were so excited. We were already planning stuff, buying clothes."

Police say Bianca Esquivel was a passenger and Oscar was driving when Ramos slammed into them at the intersection of North Anaheim Boulevard and the 91 Freeway frontage road. Viri Esquivel told KABC she rushed to the scene after her phone detected a crash via Bianca's emergency contact setting.

"I was her emergency contact on her cellphone, so the SOS detected a car crash, and it gave me the exact location," Viri Esquivel said, noting that her sister "was very excited with her second child."

Ramos, who was driving with two passengers, is accused of running a red light in his Lexus sedan before slamming into the Toyota sedan that Oscar and Bianca Esquivel were in. Bianca was found trapped in the Toyota and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Due to the victim being pregnant, additional charges may be considered pending the outcome of the investigation," Anaheim police said in a press release. The district attorney's office is probing the case.

"Bianca was a devoted mother, a beloved sister and daughter, and a caring girlfriend," a GoFundMe explains. "She was preparing to return to school to pursue a degree in accounting and had her entire life ahead of her."