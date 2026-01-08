A woman was arguing with her housemate in the basement of their western Ohio home when suddenly she went upstairs, retrieved a gun, and shot the other woman in the head.

Halle Harvey, 26, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Shyanne Mitchell, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. As part of her plea deal, other charges — including murder and assault — were dropped.

On the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2025, Harvey and Mitchell were at their home on the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue in Riverside, a suburb of Dayton. Both women lived there with their boyfriends, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated.

At some point, the women began arguing in the basement of their home. Though it is unclear what the root of their disagreement was, it was so heated — at least in Harvey's eyes — that she walked upstairs, grabbed her 9 mm handgun, and walked back down to the basement.

The women started to physically fight, according to the Dayton Daily News, which reviewed a Riverside police report that cited witnesses. Then Harvey fired the gun, with a bullet hitting Mitchell in the head, according to Heck.

Police officers were called to the home and arrived at about 3 p.m. As they did, Harvey was walking outside with her hands in the air, according to the report, which added that she had scratches on her face and chest.

The defendant reportedly expressed shock over the shooting and repeatedly stated how she did not mean for it to happen. She was handcuffed and apparently had multiple questions for the officer near her.

Harvey asked the officer whether she could hit her vape and then asked if she was going to be imprisoned for life, the local outlet reported.

Harvey is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26.

An obituary for Mitchell remembers her as "a radiant spirit whose life was marked by love, laughter, and creativity." She was a mother, it added, and "was truly one of a kind, touching the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her."