A woman in Indiana allegedly stole a phone charger at a dollar store and then tried to run over the employee who confronted her.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the Dollar Depot on Washington Avenue in Evansville. Cops responded after a Jeep nearly struck an employee at the gas station across the street, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit. The employee said he witnessed a woman — later identified as 34-year-old Melissa Ann Noble — take a cellphone charger and charging block from the store before going to the gas station in her Jeep.

He said he walked across the street to confront Noble and take a photo of her license plate. As he was taking a photo of the plate, Noble allegedly swung a bottle of Hawaiian Punch at the employee, hitting him in the hand. She then hopped into the Jeep and put it in reverse with the employee still behind it, the affidavit said.

The employee was able to jump out of the way. Noble then allegedly put the car in drive and swerved toward the employee "in an aggressive manner, as if trying to hit him with the car." She then drove out of the parking lot.

Officers later spotted Noble's Jeep and pulled her over. Cops read Noble her Miranda rights, but she refused to say whether she understood them and demanded a lawyer. A passenger inside the vehicle said she didn't know about the shoplifting, but did confirm to cops that Noble tried to hit the employee at the gas station, the affidavit stated.

Inside the Jeep was the cellphone charger and charging block that were still in the packaging, along with the bottle of Hawaiian Punch. Noble is facing charges of attempted battery with a deadly weapon, battery and shoplifting.

As of Monday afternoon, she remained at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.