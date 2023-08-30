A 22-year-old woman in Louisiana was arrested this week for allegedly stabbing her grandfather in the face after they argued about her lack of showering and general hygiene habits.

Carrington Elise Harris was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Monday to an emergency call at a residence in the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road in Keithville, about 230 miles northwest of Baton Rouge. The call was about a domestic disturbance dispute.

Once at the scene, investigators found Harris’ grandmother and grandfather inside the home. The couple told investigators they argued with Harris “after they asked her to shower.” Harris allegedly became irate and started to damage property inside the house. She then allegedly went outside and cut the power to the residence.

Detectives said the grandparents tried to restrain Harris, but she escaped. She allegedly went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and “stabbed her grandfather in the face.”

After allegedly sticking her grandfather with the kitchen knife, police said that Harris fled into the woods behind her grandparents’ home, where deputies found her several hours later and took her into custody.

Harris was booked into the Caddo County Correctional Center, where she was being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

Harris’ grandfather, who was not identified, was taken to the Willis-Knighton South and the Center for Women’s Health in Shreveport, Louisiana, for medical treatment. The sheriff’s office did not provide any information about his condition.

Jail records show that Harris was arrested in May of this year and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery. The status of that case was not immediately clear, nor was it clear who else was involved in the earlier battery charge.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime seeking additional information.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]