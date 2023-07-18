Woman sparked endangered child alert in killing her older son and trying to kill 4-year-old: Cops

State and local authorities in Tennessee put out an endangered child alert on Tuesday for a missing woman and her 4-year-old son after the father discovered her older son dead — and now police claim she’s the one responsible for the slaying.

Patricia Sylvester, 32, was booked into the Bedford County Jail for a count each of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide, according to WATE.

The father of victim Esteban Sylvester arrived Monday night to their home on Barksdale Lane to find him unresponsive, according to cops in the city of Shelbyville. Officers had initially given Esteban’s age as 12, but some local news outlets have reported that he is 11 years old.

There was apparently no sign of Patricia or her 4-year-old son, however.

“Residents nearby came to the aid of the father and called 911. Investigators desperately need to speak with the boy’s mother and a 4-year-old sibling,” cops said at the time.

Shelbyville officers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put the word out. Authorities later announced that Sylvester and the younger son were found safe.

Shelbyville Deputy Chief Brian Crews said in a press conference on Tuesday that Patricia Sylvester killed the older brother and tried to harm the younger brother as well, according to WGNS Radio.

“We’re fortunate he’s still with us today,” Crews said.

Defendant Sylvester’s mother voiced shock at the criminal case.

“His momma loved him,” she mother told WSMV reporter Joylyn Bukovac in an emotional interview.

Esteban was a rising seventh grader at Harris Middle School.

