Woman slams SUV into Popeyes because her order didn’t have biscuits: Deputies

A Georgia woman was arrested after investigators said she crashed her SUV into a Popeyes on purpose because she didn’t get any biscuits in her order, according to the arrest report.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to the fast food chicken restaurant on Feb. 18 for a call about an accident with injuries. The manager told a deputy that a customer, later identified as Belinda Miller, drove her Toyota RAV4 into of of the entrances of the building “after she became upset that her order did not have any biscuits,” according to Miller’s arrest report.

One of the restaurant’s employees was almost hit by Miller’s SUV, according to the manager.

A witness told deputies he was in the parking lot and saw Miller slam the SUV into the side of the restaurant, then saw her drive off.

Another witness told investigators that she was waiting in line inside the Popeyes when Miller allegedly told her she “better hurry up and get her order because she was coming back in there,” according to the report.

The manager told deputies that prior to this incident, Miller had made threats to her staff, then drove away. A few minutes later, Miller called the Popeye’s and said she was “already on ‘papers’ and would drive her vehicle into the building,” the report states.

The manager “stated that before any of this happen[ed] she had corrected the mistake and gave Miller her biscuit, but states that Miller was still not happy,” the arrest report states.

Deputies said they found Miller’s SUV at her home — with front end damage.

Miller was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]