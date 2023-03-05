An Oregon acupuncturist allegedly raped a young woman after luring her to his home under the pretense of a modeling job. Now police fear the suspect, Gabriel Forest Weiss, may have more victims. Weiss, 49, was arrested Friday morning in Portland.

“The Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit today is announcing the arrest of a man on a sex crime warrant and are seeking other potential victims who may not have yet filed reports with police,” the Portland Police Bureau wrote.

Weiss is apparently a longtime resident of Portland. He is currently at the Multnomah County Detention Center for a count each of rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree. Records show no bail.

“These charges stem from August 2018, when Weiss allegedly lured a 19-year-old woman into his home in the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood under the pretense of a modeling job,” police wrote. “Once she was in his studio, Weiss allegedly bound the woman before assaulting her.”

There’s evidence that Weiss may have sexually assaulted other people, cops said, without elaborating on what this evidence is. Police and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are asking members of the public to reach out to them if they have any information about Weiss. Tipsters can remain anonymous and contact Detective Nathan Wollstein at 503-545-3482 or [email protected]

Police claimed that Weiss worked as an artist under the pseudonyms Kawiri Cascabel and Gabe Kawiri. He also used to run the Bamboo Grove Salon, “a teahouse, music, art, and event space in inner Southeast Portland.”

“Throwback to the old Bamboo Grove Teahouse days – had a lot of fun devising herbal decoctions on the fly,” Weiss wrote in a Jan. 26 post to Instagram.

More recently, Weiss practiced acupuncture at Clinic Eleven in the Old Town-Chinatown Neighborhood. In the 2000s, he was a student and instructor in Portland’s National University of Natural Medicine.

Police suggested Weiss may have had contact with victims through these settings. From investigators:

