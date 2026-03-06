A woman who was gunned down by her estranged husband at a bar while she worked was set to be divorced from him, Kentucky authorities say.

Phillip Whitnel, 38, stands charged with murder relating to domestic violence and violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence order, McCracken County jail records show. He is accused of killing 31-year-old Stephanie Stacey.

On Dec. 13, 2025, at about 3:14 a.m., Stacey was at KC's Bar and Grill in Paducah, described in a press release from the Paducah Police Department as a "nightclub." Paducah is located in the western part of the state, next to the Ohio River and less than five miles from Brookport, Illinois.

Witnesses said a man — later identified as Whitnel — entered the establishment "and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area," according to police. Stacey was brought to an area hospital, but she was pronounced dead.

"Detectives learned that Whitnel and the victim had previously been in a relationship," police went on, with local NBC affiliate WPSD reporting that they were married but in the process of getting divorced. Stacey was reportedly working when she was shot.

Detectives obtained a warrant charging Whitnel with murder, but they learned he had fled to Illinois. They tracked him there, and Illinois State Police pulled him over while he was driving and arrested him.

He was booked into the Franklin County Jail in Illinois until Wednesday, when he was extradited back to McCracken County, Kentucky. He was served with an indictment and he is expected to appear in court on March 12.

Stacey's obituary says she "thrived in the restaurant and hospitality industry, endearing herself to colleagues and guests alike through her kind-hearted spirit, steadfast dedication, and an admirable work ethic that never faltered. She was a ray of light in every establishment she graced, and her warm demeanor made her a favorite among patrons and peers."

She was a mother of two and a stepmother to one, with one of her sons and the stepdaughter holding the same last name as the defendant.

WPSD reported that a piece of legislation in Kentucky named "Stephanie's Law" is being pushed in honor of her. The law would require that someone with at least two domestic violence offenses be placed on a registry where details such as their name, date of birth, crimes, and a photograph would be available to the public.