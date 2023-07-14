Woman sentenced for leaving state with boyfriend instead of getting help for the son he beat to death

A woman was sentenced on Thursday for turning a blind eye on her boyfriend’s abused, dying son.

Samarial Renee Dubose, 32, must spend 30 years behind bars with 599 days of time-served credit, then do 15 years of supervised probation, according to records out of Brevard County, Florida. She pleaded nolo contendere to charges of aggravated manslaughter, child neglect with great bodily harm, aggravated child abuse by willful torture, child abuse without great bodily harm, altering, destroying, or concealing evidence, and failure to report a death. The judge adjudicated her guilty.

The partially redacted arrest warrant affidavits against her and her boyfriend Jason Daniel Godleski, 35, stated they both told varying stories to either investigators or, in the father’s case, a family member, but it all amounted to defendant Godleski beating his son Noah Godleski brutally in the laundry room of their home and Dubose turning a blind eye.

Dubose claimed that on Oct. 17, 2021, she heard a “loud bang” like something striking the metal washer or dryer.

Even so, she did not check on the child’s wellbeing.

“Dubose advised she suspected the victim was injured and yet provided no wellbeing check or care,” authorities said. “In a three-day period following the altercation Godleski had left the residence for approximately 3 hours. During that time when Godleski was not present at the residence Dubose made no attempts to check on the victim.”

Authorities that the defendants balked at taking care of Noah’s injuries.

“It was determined by both the defendant [Godleski] and Dubose that they would take the victim to the hospital the next day if he was not walking,” authorities wrote. “The defendant stated that the victim began to not be able to form complete sentences a few days after the battery.”

The couple decided to flee Florida for Connecticut instead of confronting the situation.

“On or about October 20, 2021, Godleski told Dubose he was driving [redacted] to Connecticut to be with [redacted] to give Dubose a break from the victim,” authorities wrote. “Godleski and Dubose [redacted] and traveled to Connecticut leaving the victim behind alone in the laundry room.”

Dubose revealed that she believed Noah was dead or in grave danger when she and defendant Godleski left the home, but she did not try to get help even though she had a working cellphone.

“If there’s anybody that’s guilty of culpable negligence, I think you fall into that category for sure,” Judge Charles Crawford told Dubose at the hearing on Thursday, according to WKMG.

“The pain you’ve caused is excruciating,” Noah’s aunt Brittany Palmer reportedly told the defendant. “I will never forgive you for what you put him through multiple times.”

Godleski arrived at the Palm Bay Police Department on the night of Oct. 22 and called cops using the phone in the lobby, according to documents. He allegedly reported Noah’s death but did not say how the child died.

Police discovered Noah inside the home.

“There was evidence of trauma on the victim’s body, and it appeared the victim had been deceased for a lengthy period,” cops said.

Godleski, who faces the same charges as Dubose and allegedly claimed his son’s death was an accident, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing to take place Aug. 10.

