Husband slashed wife’s throat at ice cream shop where she worked: Police

A husband is under arrest after allegedly taking a knife to his wife’s throat at the ice cream shop where she worked.

Samuel Montoya, 51, is facing first-degree attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking his wife at the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop in Soap Lake, Washington, on Thursday morning, local police announced.

Emergency responders were called at around 11:45 a.m. to the location.

“Police found a woman on the front sidewalk bleeding from the front of her neck and bystanders giving first aid,” the statement said. “The woman told police her husband had cut her throat with a knife.”

“It’s believed that the woman works at or owns the business,” police added.

Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox confirmed that the woman was in stable condition, local news radio station KPQ reported.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office records show that Montoya Arroyo was in custody Friday.

Soap Lake is located around 175 miles east of Seattle.

More from Law&Crime: Man gets 21 years in prison for stabbing wife in the Ozarks over COVID-19 stimulus check and their children

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]