A woman who had murdered a man and tried to burn his body over a land dispute cryptically wrote about how a “convo didn’t go well,” according to authorities in Fulton County, Arkansas.

Stacie Nicole Hickman, 30, is charged with murder in the first degree and abuse of a corpse. A count of felony with a firearm is noted in the affidavit but absent from court records.

According to documents, police got a 911 call from a man on Thursday about a body lying at his gate on Briarwood Road. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the body of David Southerland.

“The victim had at least one wound to his back, and he had been severely beaten in the head,” deputies said. “There was a piece of barb wire around his neck and an attempt was made to burn his body.”

Evidence included a “partial can of lighter fluid,” authorities said.

The 911 caller told authorities that Hickman borrowed his white Ford Ranger. Southerland was there, and Hickman asked him to follow her.

The defendant allegedly drove off in the caller’s Ford Ranger, and Southerland left in his white Dodge Caliber. The caller said that was the last time he saw the victim.

“He stated that the truck was returned the following day at about 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.,” the affidavit.

According to documents, another man who lived in a shop building behind the caller’s home said he heard the truck drive in but did not hear one leave. He walked down to the truck’s location and saw no one.

Both witnesses said that Southerland left in his Dodge Caliber car. The victim and Hickman had been friends, according to authorities.

Authorities reported Southerland’s car as stolen. A police officer in Salem on Friday saw the victim’s Dodge Caliber sitting in front of the State Highway Department building on Highway 62, according to documents. Hickman was inside, and he arrested her for theft by receiving, authorities said.

Fulton County investigators said they spoke to her, and after her Miranda warning, she confessed to shooting and burning his body. She allegedly admitted that the murder weapon was a rifle investigators found Friday in the 911 caller’s Ford Ranger.

“Stacie stated during the interview that David was trying to get some land that she was supposed to get,” authorities said.

On Wednesday, she allegedly texted her father, “Hey it’s on the property.. [Sic] have a little issue but I have it taken care of via our loyalty to the land and Convo didn’t go well but umm let them know I’ll be there shortly. I’m fixing to pull in.”

Her father texted her, asking if she had returned the truck. It seems Hickman’s message was about the truck and the land, authorities said.

Stacie Hickman stated she shot David Southerland with the rifle one time, causing his death and then attempted to burn his body,” they wrote.

