A Florida woman is now charged with murder in the death of her ex-girlfriend, and though authorities have yet to publicly detail the precise circumstances of that death, court records show that defendant Shannon Lee McCarthy, 43, has a history of allegedly beating and threatening the victim, Heather Sheppard, 43.

Sheppard’s family reported her missing on July 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Two days later, authorities found her remains at a home on the 5300 block of Colonial Avenue, on the front porch of McCarthy’s home, according to WJXT.

“During their investigation, human remains were located in an advanced state of decomposition,” authorities wrote. “As a result of this finding, the Homicide Team #1 and Crime Scene Units responded and began assisting in the investigation. ”

Police have since identified the remains as Sheppard and named McCarthy as the suspect. They arrested the defendant on Tuesday for murder in the second degree, as well as altering, destroying, concealing, or removing records, documents, or physical evidence. She remains at the Duval County jail without bond, records show.

Investigators did not immediately detail their evidence against McCarthy, but she was previously charged with attacking Sheppard in a battery case months earlier. According to the associated arrest affidavit, authorities responded to an address on the 5300 block of Colonial Avenue on the night of Jan. 29.

Sheppard said McCarthy punched her in the face several times during an argument, according to police.

“The victim advised she was asleep when the suspect came in and woke her up and became irate with her because the suspect believes she is the reason her sister is no longer living with her,” authorities said. “The victim advised the suspect pushed her head into a wall and punched her several times to the face with a closed fist.”

As Sheppard tried to walk into different rooms to get her possessions, McCarthy allegedly kept following her and trying to hit her. McCarthy allegedly threw “everything” inside and outside the home.

Sheppard called her daughter and ex-husband to help her get her possessions, she said.

Officers noted “several small lacerations” to the right side of Sheppard’s face.

McCarthy willingly got off her porch after an officer asked to speak with her, according to documents. She was detained and put in the back of the marked patrol vehicle.

Post-Miranda, McCarthy allegedly claimed that she asked Sheppard to leave the home and that Sheppard became irate and began attacking her by punching her several times in the head and pulling her hair from the back. She denied striking Sheppard and asserted that bruises on the victim’s face were caused by the victim herself.

Authorities also claimed to find marijuana on McCarthy, who allegedly stated that Sheppard had planted it in her pockets during the argument.

Investigators said they told Sheppard of a safe place and injunction process; she said she would be gathering her possessions and staying with her daughter.

“The victim signed all domestic violence paperwork,” authorities wrote.

More Law&Crime coverage: A man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on the exact same day two years in a row – now she is dead and he is charged with her murder

Documents also show an allegation of a written threat to kill.

A woman, whose identity was redacted from documents, on Feb. 5 told authorities that McCarthy wrote texts threatening to kill her.

Sheppard’s name soon appears unredacted in the document, however.

“Ms. Sheppard advised she is in fear for her life because Ms. McCarthy punched, bit, choked and threw her on the ground on 01/29/2023 (See CCR #23-59839) and was arrested for domestic battery,” authorities wrote.

Investigators said they reviewed the threatening texts, in which McCarthy expressed a desire to kill the victim.

“[Redacted] completed all Domestic Violence paperwork to include selecting a VINE pin number,” they wrote.

Post-Miranda, in early July, McCarthy claimed she had been drinking when she sent those texts, according to documents.

An investigator, writing in July, described being unable to speak to the victim for a reason that was redacted from the document.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]