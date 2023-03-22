Woman charged with killing unborn child in drunken hit-and-run crash, smacking police officer

Police in Phoenix, Arizona, said they arrested a woman for a hit-and-run crash that killed an unborn child and hospitalized the 7-months-pregnant mother. Officers claim Leslie Yeager, 39, fled the scene in an SUV, but witnesses followed her, according to a police press release obtained by Law&Crime.

Investigators reported that Yeager was belligerent with law enforcement, according to court documents obtained by KSAZ. For example, she is accused of striking an officer with an open hand while she was in custody and getting processed. She allegedly told an officer who was performing field sobriety tests that she wanted to punch him in the face, and she “made a comment about wanting to kill him.”

Phoenix police said they had been called out Sunday regarding a collision involving two vehicles in the area of 9th Street and Grovers Avenue in the northern part of the city.

“When officers arrived, witnesses directed officers about a half mile down the block to an involved SUV they had followed which had left the scene,” cops wrote.

They identified the driver as Yeager.

“Phoenix Fire responded to provide medical help to the adult female driver and adult female passenger of the second car,” police wrote. “The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the 7-month pregnant passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that resulted in the death of her unborn child.”

Authorities said Yeager struck the other vehicle.

“Detectives responded to take over the investigation and learned that the collision occurred when the SUV was traveling east on Grovers Avenue and struck the front of the passenger car attempting to turn south on 9th Street,” police said.

Yeager allegedly admitted she was involved in a crash, that she fled the scene, and that she drank alcohol before driving, according to court documents obtained by KSAZ.

Charges include manslaughter and driving under the influence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]