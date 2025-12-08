Authorities accused a Texas woman of interfering with firefighting efforts to extinguish a house fire that she allegedly caused.

Jermecia Murphy, 37, was charged with criminal mischief, interfering with public duties, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana in connection with a house fire that occurred in Dallas on Friday. According to a report by local Fox affiliate KDFW, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Prosperity Avenue at 12:58 a.m. on Friday. While firefighters attempted to contain the fire, Murphy allegedly tried to slash the water hoses with a knife to interrupt their efforts.

Authorities said that Murphy was immediately arrested after the alleged slashing attempt. According to KDFW's reporting, several witnesses at the scene heard Murphy say that she set the fire herself.

After firefighters put out the fire at about 1:30 a.m., investigators determined it had been started in the front room of the one-story house. Evidence indicated the fire was "incendiary in nature," meaning it was set when combustible materials were set ablaze inside by an unknown heat source. Investigators allegedly believed that the fire was set intentionally.

No one was inside the house when the fire started, and no one was injured, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue authorities stated that they expected Murphy to be charged with arson in addition to the other four charges.

Murphy was booked into the Dallas County Jail, where her total bond is $16,000.