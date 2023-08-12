An 18-year-old woman is accused of randomly walking up to an Uber driver and father of two and fatally shooting him before taking off in his Toyota Prius and leaving him to die on the street in downtown Seattle.

Neiana Allen-Bailey was arrested Thursday in the killing of Amare W. Geda, who police said died near First Avenue South and South Walker Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was being held at the King County Correctional Facility with bail set at $2 million, online jail booking records show. A court hearing was set for Tuesday. It was unclear Saturday whether she had a lawyer.

Citing court documents, ABC Seattle affiliate KOMO-TV published details about the arrest, including the suspect’s alleged statements to investigators about shooting Geda during a physical altercation and her alleged story about driving the victim’s Prius for two days around the Seattle area — visiting her family in Skyway, smoking marijuana in Rainier Beach, getting her hair done in Kent and gassing the car up for $20 at a car wash in Renton.

She was arrested during a police stakeout as she allegedly walked to Geda’s Prius in a “no-parking zone” during a street fair in Denny Park, KOMO News station reported.

At a vigil, the Ethiopian was remembered as a hardworking family man, dedicated father, and churchgoer.

“We are left not only with the deep sorrow of losing Amare, but we live with the trauma of losing him to such a violent and vicious murder. The trauma, pain, anger and powerlessness we feel today will never dissipate,” said Daniel Negash Ajema, a representative for the Geda family, NBC Seattle affiliate KING-TV reported.

The Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association said in a Facebook post he had been working two jobs for the past 14 years to support his family.

“At night, he drove, while during the day, he worked at the airport,” the association said.

It’s the second killing in the last six months of a rideshare driver in the city, they said.

“Seattle’s Uber and Lyft drivers are very concerned about their safety,” the statement said. “How long will it take for the community and our local lawmakers to realize that the safety of drivers is the safety of riders?”

Uber said in a statement they were saddened by “this senseless act of violence” and were assisting law enforcement in their investigation.

“Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]