A Kentucky murder defendant is now accused of killing a second child in a separate incident.

Jordan Taylor, 23, was previously indicted in Whitley County for allegedly murdering Amoura Smallwood, 3, earlier this year. The child’s mother, Alexandra Ward, 20, faces “complicity” charges.

Now a Clay County grand jury has indicted Taylor with murdering his 6-month-old son, Ja’Vonn Taylor, according to local news outlet The Manchester Enterprise.

The infant died July 17, 2020, while in his father’s custody, authorities said. The child’s obituary said it happened at home.

Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory of the 41st Judicial Circuit said he may seek the death penalty against Jordan Taylor

“We are looking into everything, and the death penalty is clearly on the table as an option,” he said.

The Clay County grand jury indicted Taylor for the 2020 murder on Aug. 3, according to The Lexington Herald Leader. The court scheduled a formal arraignment to take place Aug. 28.

In regard to the Whitley County case, prosecutors said Ward had a legal duty to stop Jordan Taylor from strangling Amoura on Feb. 17, 2023, and murdering her two days later.

Taylor allegedly claimed he was the only person supervising Amoura until the ambulance arrived. The lead detective determined the child’s injuries did not match his statement. The child had injuries from head to feet and all sides of the body, authorities said.

Taylor invoked the Fifth Amendment after beginning a non-custodial interview, and he refused to take a blood test, authorities said.

Authorities managed to get his blood from a search warrant. But documents at the time did not show his test results.

Taylor is charged with murder, strangulation, and sodomy in Amoura’s death.

Ward took no effort to protect her daughter, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling of the 34th Judicial Circuit said, according to WKYT.

“In Kentucky, you have an affirmative legal duty as a parent to protect your children and keep them from harm,” he said. “In addition to being a moral duty, it is a legal obligation. Parents that fail to protect their children from suffering and consequences like this are liable for the crime like they committed it themselves.”

