A Florida man who took part in the killing of a mother of three who was shot to death while in bed with her kids has been brought to the county where the murder happened to finally face justice almost two years later, according to court records. He was previously being held out-of-county on federal weapons charges, with that case and court documents offering more details about how the slaying went down.

Benjamin Garmon was transferred into Orange County custody on Jan. 10 after entering a guilty plea for the weapons charges and having his sentence continued late last year "until the resolution" of the murder case, according to federal and state court records viewed by Law&Crime. He had been in custody in Seminole County and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 26 for killing Porshe Streeter, 30, in her Orlando home.

"Sentencing is held in abeyance until the resolution of the state court case," ordered the judge in Garmon's federal case on Dec. 16, 2025. "On or before March 16, 2026, and every 90 days thereafter, the parties are directed to file a joint status report advising the court on the status of the state court case."

Garmon is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Streeter with Saun Rainge Jr., who is also charged with first-degree murder, and then staging her death as a home invasion. A motion to withdraw counsel that was filed Tuesday in Orange County says Rainge's half-brother, Damien Rainge, is a state witness in the case and was previously represented by Garmon's public defender.

A motion for pretrial detention that was filed in April 2025 says Garmon and Saun Rainge were at Damien Rainge's house on the night of Streeter's murder, with Saun Rainge being caught on a Ring camera bragging about killing people and saying, "We up the murder rate!"

Garmon, meanwhile, was described in his federal complaint as allegedly boasting about being a "JackBoii" on Instagram, which prosecutors say is "common street slang used to describe a person who robs people." His Instagram profile allegedly contained photographs of him wielding multiple firearms.

"He is seen holding pistols with extended magazines, as well as photographs of him wearing a hockey goalkeeper's mask, squatting in front of a car with a pistol in each hand and an AR-15 style pistol at his feet," the complaint says. "Additionally, his complexion and physical appearance is similar to the description given by [Streeter's] 10-year-old son."

According to the probable cause arrest affidavit for the Streeter murder, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office began investigating the Streeter murder on Jan. 13, 2024, when they found the mother dead with 10 gunshot wounds and Saun Rainge shot in his shoulder at her apartment. Saun Rainge allegedly told investigators he was walking inside the apartment to check on Streeter and their three kids — ages 10, 2 and 1 — when someone attacked him from behind. He claimed the "home invader" entered the home and opened fire before running away, according to the affidavit.

Saun Rainge alleged that the man stole $2,000 in cash and three cellphones, according to the affidavit. After the man fled, Saun Rainge told police he waited and then chased after him despite being unarmed. Saun Rainge claimed he chased down the man, who wound up being Garmon, and was able to wrestle away the stolen cellphones, according to the affidavit.

Damien Rainge told investigators that Saun Rainge claimed in conversations with him that "he was drunk" and "some guys rushed him while he going in the house," according to the affidavit. "He's losing blood, Porshe losing blood," Damien Rainge allegedly recalled Saun Rainge telling him.

"He said like it's a blur or whatever … He's trying to bandage her and she's telling him to just bandage yourself," Damien Rainge allegedly recounted. "He said he passed out. He said when he passed out, he woke up scratching into a body bag … That's what he told me, that's what I was told … He said he didn't even know Porshe was dead."

In the following months, detectives began to allegedly pick apart Saun Rainge's story.

People who knew the couple told investigators that the relationship between Saun Rainge and Streeter was "toxic" and they would often break up and get back together again, the affidavit says. They were allegedly fighting on the night in question after Saun Rainge took her phone charger and key to her apartment without permission. While Saun Rainge would sometimes stay the night, cops said he lived elsewhere and Streeter was the only name on the rental lease.

Other facts allegedly did not add up, as well.

A working surveillance camera showed the front door, but it didn't capture the incident in question, and investigators believe Saun Rainge deleted that footage. Detectives were also curious as to why the "home invader" was so accurate in shots fired toward Streeter but not so precise while shooting at Saun Rainge, the affidavit notes.

It also didn't make sense as to why Saun Rainge would run after the man who just shot them while not armed himself, per cops.

Detectives also uncovered a brewing custody dispute between Saun Rainge and Streeter and the fact that he had recently learned she had been hiding money from him, according to the affidavit. He was also allegedly upset about her cheating on him and a text message from her in which she called him a "sissy."

Surveillance cameras from the apartment complex were reviewed by police and revealed how Saun Rainge and Garmon were driving together near Streeter's home on the morning of the murder. Cops say this was so Rainge could show his co-defendant where Streeter lived.

Video also allegedly showed a man wearing a distinct, brightly colored Ferrari coat fleeing the scene. Garmon posted photos on his Instagram page wearing the exact same coat, according to the affidavit.

Cops believe Saun Rainge used the key he took to get inside the apartment before the shooting, according to the affidavit. He allegedly enlisted Garmon to murder Streeter and they then left the apartment with Streeter likely dead or dying and her children right next to her. The pair then returned to Streeter's residence so Garmon could shoot Saun Rainge to make it look like a home invasion robbery, according to court documents.

Cops arrested Saun Rainge and Garmon in April 2025. "[Saun] Rainge's story didn't ring true for our homicide detectives, who have worked tirelessly on this case for more than a year to secure justice for Porshe," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement after their arrests.

David Harris contributed to this report.