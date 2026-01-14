A Missouri couple allegedly ignored their son's dangerous infection for over a year as the size of his sores increased and caused him intense pain.

William Robinson, 41, and Keisha Morgan, 35, were both booked into the St. Clair County Jail after being arrested on charges of child endangerment on Tuesday. According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, Robinson and Morgan both allegedly knew that their son had sores on his body for more than a year, but never took the boy to a doctor. Police said the sores on the boy caused him "severe pain," to the point that he "could not sit down."

Police were first made aware of the case on Oct. 16, 2025, when detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a possible case of physical or sexual abuse of a juvenile patient who was brought to the Golden Valley Clinic in Osceola. According to the probable cause statement in Robinson's case, Robinson brought the boy to the clinic after the school he attended expressed concerns about "large sores" on his buttocks that were "the approximate size of a baseball." Robinson allegedly claimed the sores were the result of a fight the boy had with his brother.

While Robinson and the boy were at the clinic, medical staff asked for a urine sample from the boy, which he provided. Medical staff told police that Robinson "poured the urine out." When he was asked to explain why, Robinson told police that he was "scared of what would be found in it," citing a worry that Morgan could "lose her kids." Robinson was asked to elaborate, and he explained that "he didn't know if the neighbor gave him alcohol or marijuana." He also told police that he was concerned that there could be semen in the urine that belonged to the boy's brother.

In the probable cause statement for Morgan's case, police said the boy told her that his brother had sexually abused him. The boy was transferred to Children's Mercy Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a MRSA infection. Medical staff said the sores on the boy's body were in different stages of healing, which confirmed that the infection had been active for about a year.

When police questioned Morgan, she admitted that she knew about the sores for about the same amount of time. After she was read her rights, she admitted that she did not take her son to get medical attention even after noticing the sores. She told police that she treated the sores with medication, but did not say which medication she used.

According to a letter provided to police by the Golden Valley Clinic, MRSA infections that are left untreated can cause "[p]ersistent or worsening skin infection, spread to surrounding tissues, abscess formation, bone infection, bloodstream infection, spread to internal organs, negative impact on growth and development."

The boy and the rest of the children who were in the custody of Robinson and Morgan were removed from the home and placed with the state.

Robinson and Morgan are both in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. Morgan was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and abuse or neglect of a child; Robinson was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence. Morgan was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.