A man in Florida for a bachelor party humiliated his friend by stealing all the women they met at Miami Beach bars, then stabbed the pal after he became "agitated" and confronted him, cops say.

Olajuwon Dickerson, 32, of Massachusetts, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after attacking the victim while partying with him and two other friends, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

Dickerson wound up being stabbed as well — by the victim himself, after the man pulled a knife on him in self-defense, the affidavit says. Dickerson appeared in court this week remotely from the hospital, according to local independent TV station WPLG.

"Victim and the defendant [Dickerson] were visiting Miami Beach for a bachelor party and were staying together at the same Airbnb in the area of Miami Gardens," the affidavit explains. "Witnesses stated they met some girls in the bars on Ocean Drive. Victim became agitated with the girls only giving the defendant attention."

After leaving the bars, the victim allegedly confronted Dickerson after the women they met got in a car with Dickerson and one of the other men who was with them. The two men began arguing and Dickerson exited the vehicle to approach the victim, who was in a separate vehicle, as things escalated, according to the affidavit.

"The defendant approached and told him to get out of the vehicle," the affidavit alleges, citing statements from witnesses. "All witnesses stated that immediately after the defendant approached [the victim] they saw blood … [The victim] was bleeding from the abdomen area."

Police say the man told investigators that he "suddenly realized he had been stabbed with a knife and, in fear of being stabbed again, he began to defend himself" against Dickerson, who was stabbed in the arm.

"While witnesses were attempting to stop the bleeding on the defendant, [a witness] stated the defendant handed him a folding knife covered in blood," according to the affidavit. "All parties stayed on the scene until police arrived."

The knife that Dickerson allegedly used was located by cops, but he denied wielding it, according to police. He also "denied being in an altercation" with the victim, per the affidavit.

"The defendant stated [the men] left the bar, and he remembered nothing else," according to police.

Dickerson has been ordered to have no more contact with the friend he allegedly stabbed. He is being held without bond.