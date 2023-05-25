Wife says she beat husband to death with hammer after he asked her to sign divorce papers: Cops

Police in Arlington, Texas, say a woman accused of beating her husband to death with a hammer said she did it after being asked to sign divorce papers. My Tran, 42, is being held without bond at the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of murder.

She was the person who called 911, according to the arrest affidavit and police Facebook post. Officers said they responded on Wednesday at approximately 5:58 a.m. to the apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sweet Gum Trail.

“The caller stated she was at offense location to sign divorce paperwork for her husband,” officers said. “Arlington Police arrived to discover an Asian female sitting near the apartment door and during a protective sweep of the apartment, located a white male laying on the bed. The white male was pronounced deceased by EMS at approximately 0615 hours.”

He appeared bloody with trauma to his head, officers said.

Cops redacted the victim’s name from the affidavit and said the medical examiner’s office had to tell his next-of-kin what happened. They only identified him as a 45-year-old.

Speaking to officers through a detective fluent in Vietnamese, Tran received a Miranda warning and agreed to talk, according to the affidavit.

“The suspect explained she had built up anger toward the victim due to their relationship status,” officers said. “The suspect stated at approximately 0400 hours, she retrieved a hammer from her vehicle. Upon retrieving the hammer, she went inside of the apartment and debated killing the victim. After debating in her head, she stated she struck the victim in the head with the hammer, estimating she struck the victim six-to-seven times in his head. After the suspect did this, she called 9-1-1. The suspect stated she was fully aware of her actions and accepts responsibility for killing the victim.”

Authorities are still sorting out the timeline.

The medical examiner’s office will determine time of death, police spokesperson Jesse Minton told Law&Crime.

“We do believe she arrived at the residence late Tuesday, May 23rd but the specific time is not known as of now,” Minton wrote.

