A Colorado woman will spend the maximum amount of time behind bars for killing a motorcyclist in a DUI car crash.

Kalynn Settle, 30, previously pleaded guilty to counts of vehicular homicide and possession of a controlled substance – cocaine.

This week, she was sentenced by 21st Judicial District Judge JenniLynne Lawrence to six years in prison for the homicide count and one year in prison for the drug possession count. The court assessed the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time.

The underlying incident occurred at the intersection of North Seventh Street and Bunting Avenue in Grand Junction on June 14, 2025, and took the life of 41-year-old Aaron Barone.

At the scene of the crime, Settle told police she stopped to help because she was a registered nurse and that a "Mexican lady that left" was the one who struck the motorcycle, body-worn camera footage shows, according to The Daily Sentinel.

An officer, however, pointed out that Settle had "blood or human flesh" on the front of her own car. The defendant was arrested after law enforcement noticed the apparent odor of alcohol on her breath – resulting in her refusing a request to perform sobriety tests.

Following the refusal to perform the requested maneuvers, police obtained warrants to draw Settle's blood and search her car, according to Grand Junction-based CBS affiliate KREX and Fox affiliate KFQX.

In the car, law enforcement made telltale discoveries of what appeared to be alcohol, prescription medication, a burnt glass pipe, a baggie of a white powdery substance, and a small circular container of a white crystal-like substance, according to a police affidavit.

The white powder tested positive for ketamine while the white crystal tested positive for cocaine, police said. The blood test showed that Settle had cocaine and alcohol in her system.

When an officer told her she was under arrest for DUI, the since-condemned woman said, "Good luck with that."

During her sentencing hearing, she struck a different note.

"On that day, I made a choice I can never undo," Settle said through tears.

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Barone's father mourned the loss of his son and addressed the defendant.

"He worked hard his entire life, only to have it cut short by an act of irresponsibility," the grieving father said.

Prosecutor Joshua Dougherty asked the court to impose a five- or six-year prison term – arguing the defendant had not truly shown remorse and had missed a number of drug tests during the pretrial process.

The judge, for her part, said she was originally inclined to issue a sentence of community supervision – where Settle would have been able to avoid prison – but was concerned by the missed drug tests.

The court reportedly said such behavior was typical of addicts trying to avoid responsibility for the consequences of a failed drug test.

"These are not the behaviors of a sober person," the judge intoned – while holding out hope of a decreased sentence with good behavior. "You still have choices you can make that can improve the outcome for you."