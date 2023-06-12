A Utah wife and mother accused of murdering her husband with a fentanyl-laced Moscow Mule before writing a book on grief raised a tissue to her eyes as the state read one of her text messages during a bail hearing on Monday.

Kouri Darden Richins, 33, is charged in Summit County, Utah, with aggravated murder and possession of a controlled substance because she allegedly “intentionally or knowingly cause[d] the death” of her 39-year-old husband Eric Eugene Richins in March 2022 “by means of the administration of a poison or of any lethal substance or of any substance administered in a lethal amount, dosage, or quantity.”

It’s alleged that the defendant sought and obtained drugs she referred to as “some of the Michael Jackson stuff” through C.L., a woman who “from time to time over the years, provided housekeeping services for Kouri and was paid by check for doing so.” Authorities said that “the level of fentanyl in Eric’s system was approximately five times the lethal dosage.”

According to court testimony, C.L., at times, cleaned both the victim’s home and properties related to Kouri’s real estate business.

C.L. allegedly bought the drugs that killed Eric Richins and went on to cooperate with police investigators. While the state suggested that C.L. came forward because she felt bad about had happened to Eric, the defense suggested that C.L.’s testimony can’t be trusted.

“C.L. is currently on probation pursuant to a plea in abeyance agreement in two-separate cases wherein she plead to four (4) first-degree felony charges, one third-degree felony and several misdemeanor charges. A search warrant executed at the time of her arrest revealed that C.L. had a firearm in her bedroom,” the defense motion said, before suggesting coercion. “Specifically, law enforcement demanded that C.L. give good enough details ‘that will ensure that [Kouri] gets convicted of murder.’ Further, law enforcement explained to C.L. that her life was ‘screwed at this point for a minute or for a few years if there’s not cooperation.'”

Under questioning from defense lawyer Skye Lazaro on Monday, Detective Jeff O’Driscoll denied making the statements about getting C.L. to cooperate. In its motion for bail, the defense argued that C.L.’s testimony had “evolved to conform with law enforcement’s theory of this case” because the witness was under pressure to talk.

“Such inconsistencies cast serious doubt on the credibility and reliability of the testimony provided by C.L.,” the defense said.

As Law&Crime reportedly previously, Kouri Richins allegedly communicated with C.L. between December 2021 and February 2022 about fentanyl. Investigators alleged that Kouri Richins even attempted to poison her husband on Valentine’s Day, weeks before trying a second time and succeeding:

About two weeks later, defendant contacted C.L. again and said that her investor wanted something stronger and asked for “some of the Michael Jackson stuff.” The defendant asked specifically for fentanyl. C.L. contacted a dealer in Ogden on February 11, 2022 and procured 15-30 fentanyl pills from that dealer. Defendant came to C.L.’s home in Heber and C.L. delivered the pills to the defendant. C.L. received $900 for those pills. Three days later, on February 14, 2022, Eric and defendant had a Valentine’s Day dinner at their Kamas home. Shortly after the dinner, Eric became very ill. Eric believed that he had been poisoned. Eric told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him. Kouri Richins is accused of acquiring more fentanyl and murdering her husband weeks later.

At one point in court on Monday, as the state highlighted a text message she allegedly sent to her “best friend” about performing CPR, Kouri Richins noticeably raised a tissue to her eyes.

“I pumped so damn hard, so hard, screaming at him to come back to life,” said the text message read out loud in court.

Prosecutors said, however, that the evidence indicates EMS was the first to perform CPR, not the defendant.

“The Defendant informed dispatch and police that she performed CPR on Eric Richins while awaiting EMS response. Foam coming from Eric Richins’ mouth, however, indicates that EMS personnel were in fact the first to perform CPR on him,” the state’s motion said. “The evidence shows that the Defendant did not perform CPR on her husband.”

Prosecutors, in their motion arguing against bail, said that the defendant was later found to have a second iPhone in a dresser drawer next to her bed.

The device allegedly contained highly suspicious internet searches, including one about what a lethal fentanyl dose is: “luxury prisons for the rich in america”; “women utah prison,”; “can cops force you to do a lie detector test,”; “death certificate says pending, will life insurance still pay?”; “FBI analysis of electronics in an investigation”; “When does the FBI get involved in a case”; “how long does life insrance companies takento.pay”; “how to.permanently delete information from an iphone remotely”; “what is a lethal.does.of.fetanayl.”

What do these searches mean for the state? According to prosecutors, the searches are dripping with consciousness of guilt and support the state’s allegations that Kouri Richins tried to orchestrate a cover-up.

“In these internet searches, the Defendant demonstrates an interest in deleting information from electronic devices and cloud-based accounts, likely in an effort to impede the police investigation into her husband’s death. She was aware that many of her personal electronic devices were already seized by police, and she appears to be researching how to remotely delete information on those devices or information stored in cloud accounts,” the motion said. “Further, the Defendant’s searches show concern about whether law enforcement can find deleted messages and whether they can force the administration of a lie detector test.”

“Most telling among these searches,” authorities continued, “are her queries about how a death caused by poisoning is categorized on a death certificate and what constitutes a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

Authorities alleged that the defendant “surreptitiously and without authorization” made herself the beneficiary of Eric Richins’ life insurance policy in January 2022, months before his death. Investigators believe the searches about Eric’s death certificate were related to the defendant’s attempt to reap a life insurance windfall.

In late January 2022, the defendant “applied for $100,000 in term life insurance through a credit union and forged Eric Richins’ signature on the application,” the state’s motion said. “This policy issued on February 4, 2022, insuring Eric Richins’ life with the Defendant as beneficiary.”

In support of Richins’ continued detainment, prosecutors argued that there’s also evidence (in the form of a jailhouse call) that the defendant poses a danger to at least one person.

“[T]he State is in possession of an audio recording from the Summit County Jail where the Defendant is discussing with her family about the State’s need to prove that the Defendant is a danger to the community,” the motion said. “During the conversation, Defendant’s mother suggests that the only person Defendant is a danger to is Katie [Richins-Benson], Eric Richins’ sister and trustee. Defendant responded, ‘Yeah, ha, ha.’ If the Court is inclined to make alternative findings, the State can play the recording.”

The state also argued that there’s proof Richins had her bags packed and could be a flight risk.

“Moreover, she has prepared to flee. There are what is commonly known as ‘bug-out’ bags for the Defendant and each of her children in her garage (also one labeled ‘Eric’). Each labeled kit consists of a larger duffle bag and smaller daypack, appropriate in size for the

individual family member. The duffle bags contain clothing, shoes, toiletries, cold weather gear and camping supplies,” the state motion continued. “They also contain copies of important documents, like driver’s license and Social Security cards. The daypacks contain survival-related items, like mylar blankets, ponchos, first aid kits, flashlights, spare batteries, non-perishable foods, water bottles, pocket knives and children’s toys.”

The defense, on the other hand, cited the defendant’s lack of a criminal history when arguing she poses neither a”danger” to the community nor a flight risk.

Eric Richins, a father of three, was married to Kouri for 9 years, his obituary said.

After his death, Kouri wrote the book “Are You With Me?” — touting on Amazon it as a “heartwarming and reassuring […] must-read” for children who have “experienced the pain of loss” and for parents “who want to provide their children with the emotional support they need to heal and grow.”

“Wherever you go, whoever you become, their love remains with you. A heartwarming and reassuring book that gently guides children through the difficult experience of losing a loved one. Written by a loving mother who personally faced this challenge, this book is designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds in a way that is both accessible and engaging,” the book’s description said. “With vivid and colorful illustrations, ‘Are You With Me’ follows the story of a child who has lost their father, but who is reminded that his presence still exists all around them, just like an angel watching over them. Whether it’s playing at the park or simply enjoying a quiet moment at home, the child is comforted by the knowledge that their father is always by their side.”

Richins appeared on ABC 4’s “Good Things Utah” to talk about the book as recently as April 2023.

“So my husband passed away unexpectedly last year, so it’s march 4th is our one year anniversary for us. He was 39. It completely took us all by shock and we have three little boys — 10, 9, and 6,” she said. “And my kids and I kind of wrote this book on the different emotions and grieving processes that we’ve experienced in the last year, hoping that it can help other kids, you know, with this and, you know, find happiness some way or another.”

That same month, evidence shows, the purportedly grieving Kouri Richins emailed law enforcement with “clarification” some details she’d given, including laughing and winking emojis.

In a follow-up email, she mentioned Eric having an “affair” and “looking into a divorce.”

During an April 2022 interview with police, in which Detective Jayme Woody told the defendant of her husband’s suspected fentanyl overdose, Kouri repeatedly said that Eric “doesn’t do drugs,” before she amended that statement to say “He does — he eats stupid edibles. He does edibles.”

“Why would he do that? Like, my husband is not on drugs. I —” said Richins. “Is it cut crack?”

“It’s fentanyl,” Detective Jayme Woody answered. “That’s — it’s a pretty deadly drug. It’s something that’s not — it’s becoming more common.”

Read the insurance agent’s declaration, emails the defendant sent authorities in April, Richins’ motion for bail, the state’s brief in favor of continued detainment, Richins’ alleged internet searches, and a transcript of Richins police interview from April 2022.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]