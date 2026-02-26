An Ohio day care worker accused of wrapping "painter's tape" around the eyes, feet and hands of a 1-year-old girl — while also abusing other young children to the point where they began having "sleep issues" and "night terrors" — has agreed to take a plea deal.

Katelyn Strohacker, 23, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after being charged with child endangerment and kidnapping for multiple incidents at Over the Rainbow Children's Center in Pataskala. Online court records now show she has agreed to resolve her case.

"Strohacker, by and through counsel … respectfully asks this court to cancel the currently scheduled jury trial and set the matter for a change of plea and sentencing hearing," a Feb. 20 motion says. "Based on conversations with Ms. Strohacker and the state, counsel can now represent to the court that this matter will be resolved through a plea."

Strohacker is accused of abusing at least eight children, including the 1-year-old girl she allegedly restrained with painter's tape to "administer corporal punishment or other physical disciplinary measure" in a "cruel manner," according to court documents. The girl's mother contacted police in August 2025 and said she had been contacted by the director of the day care facility, Jamie Schoelkopf, about the alleged incident.

"The ensuing investigation revealed that the defendant placed painter's tape on [the child's] eyes, taped [the child's] hands behind her back, and taped [the child's] feet together, leaving [the child] face down under a blanket unattended," prosecutors alleged in an Oct. 10 bill of particulars detailing allegations against Strohacker. "Detectives continued to investigate the defendant's behavior by reviewing voluminous amounts of video from her prior shifts dating back to a surveillance retention date of July 7, 2025, and video up to August 7, 2025. Law enforcement discovered that the Defendant had done this on at least four prior occasions to [the child], including one incident on July 17, 2025, in which she taped [the child's] hands behind her head and stepped her foot on [the child's] shoulder and neck area."

Strohacker "terrorized" the 1-year-old while she was restrained "by acting aggressively and forcefully with the child when she would move her feet," the filing says. "This included yanking the toddler around or acting in a threatening manner," according to prosecutors.

Strohacker allegedly targeted seven other children in the monthlong time frame that surveillance video was kept. One incident that involved a 2-year-old and was captured on video from July 11, 2025, showed Strohacker "purposely shut the victim's finger in a cabinet door," according to prosecutors.

"The defendant frequently shoved or yanked [the 2-year-old]," the filing adds.

An Oct. 31 bill of particulars says four of Strohacker's victims were seen, evaluated, and treated by multidisciplinary teams at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "These children, who suffered serious physical harm as a result of the defendant's abuse, have experienced sleep issues/night terrors, separation anxiety, and behavioral issues," the filing alleges.

According to the mom of the 1-year-old, Strohacker "had bound and left [her daughter] in a bed for an hour" that day after wrapping her up with the painter's tape.

"The defendant was subsequently interviewed and admitted to doing this and [to] doing this on more than one occasion," the complaint says.

Strohacker was arrested and later released on a $50,000 surety bond. She was ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with minors.

The Over the Rainbow Children's Center has not responded to Law&Crime's requests for comment. It provided a statement to local CBS affiliate WBNS last year, saying safety was the "top priority," per the outlet.

"We became aware of an incident with a former employee," the day care said. "As a result of the incident, both the employee and supervisor have been terminated. We have been in contact with the family of the child involved and reported the incident to authorities."

Strohacker is scheduled to appear in court to change her plea and be sentenced on April 7.