Disney World cast member fired for alleged ‘upskirt’ videos of guests arrested again for same crime 

A 26-year-old former Walt Disney World employee who was fired in April for allegedly taking “upskirt” videos of female guests at the park without their consent was arrested again last week for allegedly committing the same crime, this time in a local grocery store. Jorge Diaz-Vega Jr. was taken into custody last Monday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on June 5 responded to a call regarding a “lewd and lascivious act” at the Publix located in the 3800 block of Pleasant Hill Road, which is located about 25 miles south of Orlando, Florida.

Upon arriving at the store, deputies spoke with a woman who said she was in the bakery section when she noticed a man wearing a baggy gray shirt following her and her husband, describing him as “big, tall, heavy set, dark skinned, with black hair and a black beard.” She said the man “suddenly passed behind her and knelt to the side with his phone in his hand” and she suspected he was recording or taking photos of her.

The victim told her husband what happened and he began to follow the man —later identified as Diaz-Vega — to see what he was doing. She said that Diaz-Vega then got on the checkout line where he was behind another woman. The victim “watched him take his phone and move it underneath the woman’s dress,” telling deputies she believed “he was taking photos/recordings of the woman’s undergarments.”

The victim then yelled at Diaz-Vega to “stop,” which allegedly caused him to leave the store. However, the victim’s husband was able to catch up with Diaz-Vega and take his phone. The husband told deputies that Diaz-Vega then said “I have been fired for this before, please don’t call the police. I promise I will delete the pictures.”

Diaz-Vega then left the store, leaving his phone with the victim’s husband, the affidavit states. The husband said he opened the phone and observed a video depicting his wife, the dress she was wearing at the time of the incident, and her underwear.

Other deputies en route to the scene were able to locate Diaz-Vega after being provided with his license plate number and a description of his vehicle and took him into custody in the 300 block of Medina Drive.

The phone Diaz-Vega allegedly used to film the women was actually owned by his father, who consented to a search of the device, police said. On the device, the phone allegedly had “upskirt” videos of both women. Surveillance footage from the store corroborated the stories provided about Diaz-Vega’s alleged actions, police say.

Diaz-Vega previously worked in the Disney Hollywood Studios Star Wars retail store until he was fired after a park guest on March 31 allegedly witnessed him recording beneath a woman’s skirt without her consent.

When questioned about the incident by investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, he allegedly admitted to recording an upskirt video of the woman — and also admitted to having over 500 upskirt videos of random women that he recorded at the theme park, according to investigators. He allegedly told deputies he has been taking videos up the dresses and skirts at Disney theme parks for at least six years.

Additionally, Diaz-Vega allegedly admitted that he took the videos because “it was hard to find them online” and “they bring him sexual gratification,” authorities said. He called it a “guilty pleasure.”

He was arrested and charged with video voyeurism and was out on bond at the time of the alleged Publix incident. Diaz-Vega was released from Osceola County Jail on $5,000 bond and is prohibited from entering any Publix store.

Calls to the public defender’s office representing Diaz-Vega were not immediately returned. He has not yet entered a plea.

