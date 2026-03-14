A 19-year-old mom in Washington state allegedly filmed herself dancing to "upbeat" music for a TikTok video in the bathroom of her infant son's hospital room while the critically injured baby lay nearby suffering from abusive head trauma that would ultimately kill him, prosecutors said in court.

Alyssa Jade Vanderbeck and Mark Anthony Labaco Clamor, the boy's 21-year-old father, are now facing felony charges in connection with the death of their 2-month-old son.

Prosecutors charged Clamor with second-degree murder and second-degree assault of a child, and Vanderbeck is charged with second-degree murder and criminal mistreatment, according to a report from Seattle NBC affiliate KING.

The couple called 911 to their home on Wednesday, March 4, to report that their 2-month-old son was not breathing, police said. Emergency medical personnel rushed the boy to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital for treatment. Doctors attempted to save the child, but he died about five days after being admitted to the facility.

Medical experts told police the infant had suffered a series of devastating injuries. Doctors found bleeding in the infant's brain and eyes along with multiple fractured ribs, according to a report from Seattle-based CBS affiliate KIRO.

"Based on the review of the available medical evidence, this presentation is consistent with abusive head trauma," the physician's assessment reportedly said.

A social worker reported the baby's injuries to law enforcement as possible child abuse.

Prosecutors told the court the injuries ruled out sudden infant death syndrome.

"This is not a case of SIDS," a prosecutor reportedly said during their arraignment Thursday. "This was ongoing abuse of a vulnerable infant."

An officer also noted that, under the circumstances, the parents were allegedly acting odd, describing their demeanor as "unusual, considering the gravity of the suspected offense and the condition their child was in."

Investigators later reviewed social media activity as they worked to reconstruct the timeline leading up to the baby's death, revealing additional concerning behavior.

While her son was fighting for his life due to the critical injuries, investigators said Vanderbeck posted a video to TikTok depicting herself dancing in the bathroom of the baby's hospital room. The video reportedly features Vanderbeck dancing to "upbeat" music.

Prosecutors reportedly referenced the video in court while describing the parents' actions during the period when doctors were treating the baby for severe trauma.

In an interview with investigators, Clamor allegedly said that the baby was being fussy when he tried to feed him and he picked the child up in a "jerking motion," Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO reported. He allegedly added that he said, "Why you crying boy?" as he "jerked back pretty hard" with the baby.

The duo further said that when they realized the baby was "distraught," they may have panicked and shaken him in an effort to stimulate him.

Doctors later determined the injuries matched those commonly seen in cases involving violent shaking or blunt force trauma, the outlets reported.

The parents also waited about an hour after noticing their son was acting unusually before seeking medical assistance, calling friends and family members before dialing 911, prosecutors said.

The parents are currently being held in the Pierce County Jail on a bond of $1 million.