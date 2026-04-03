A Michigan man is accused of using a weightlifting bar to hit his girlfriend's brother on the head while the victim was sleeping on the couch.

Jevonn Green, 46, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, aggravated domestic violence, and assault with a dangerous weapon, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced. Because this is allegedly his fourth offense, if he is convicted of any of the charges, he is required to be imprisoned for at least 25 years, and could get a life sentence.

On Sunday, Green arrived at his home in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, which lies just northeast of Detroit. He shared the home with his girlfriend and her 61-year-old brother, authorities said.

The brother was sleeping on the couch, and as he lay, Green allegedly struck him "on the head several times with a weightlifting bar." The defendant then woke up his girlfriend, who was sleeping in another room, "and told her to call 911 for her brother," the prosecutor's office said.

The victim was hospitalized, and as of Thursday, remained in critical condition "with a decompressed skull fracture and a brain bleed," the agency added.

"It is extremely troubling that a man was allegedly assaulted while he slept, completely defenseless," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. "Domestic violence is not limited to romantic partners. If you are the victim of domestic violence, call 911 in the event of an emergency."

Green was arrested and booked into the Macomb County Jail on a $250,000 bond. "If released, he must wear a GPS tether and submit to drug testing three times weekly" and he "cannot return to the residence where the alleged assault occurred, nor may he consume any alcohol or drugs," the prosecutor's office said.

The defendant's defense attorney asked for Green to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, a request that was granted. He was arraigned in court on Thursday and is scheduled to return on April 16.