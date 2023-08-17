‘When the wind blew, you could smell it’: Dead bodies were left in Texas home for days in separate rooms

A woman who concerned that she was unable to reach loved ones for multiple days made a grisly discovery inside a Texas home while performing a welfare check on her relatives, cops say.

The Lewisville Police Department did not immediately name the capital murder suspect charged with killing two people in the Ramblewood Drive home, but authorities did say that the bodies of a Hispanic man and woman were in the home in separate rooms for several days.

The concerned relative went to the residence on Monday “after not being able to contact those relatives for several days,” cops said Wednesday.

“The suspect is charged with Capital Murder. He was arrested this morning without incident. No bond has been set as the suspect is waiting to be arraigned,” police said. “Lewisville Police Department is not releasing his name at this time as the investigation continues.”

Danny Talbert, a neighbor who spoke with Fox 4 about the horrific crime scene, said that he could smell the bodies decomposing after the wind blew while a garage door to the crime scene was open.

More Law&Crime coverage: Dad comes home from work and finds 11-year-old daughter dead in laundry basket under bed

“You could stand right here. And when the wind blew, you could smell it,” Talbert said.

Another local reacted with shock when interviewed by WFAA.

“You hear about things like this on the news,” said Retha Welch, calling the killings “unbelievable.” Welch said she’s been living on Ramblewood Drive, where the slayings occurred, for the better part of the last two decades. She concluded that that “[a]nything can happen just about anywhere, the nicest neighborhoods, it doesn’t matter.”

Lewisville is city set on a lake just northwest of Dallas and northeast of Fort Worth.

The victims’ cause of death has not yet been ruled on by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, authorities said. It’s not immediately clear when authorities intend to identify the suspect.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]