Police in Oregon announced they have recovered the remains of a dismembered woman at a landfill after searching for “several days.”

Kara Taylor, 49, left a home in Oregon City around 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by Jamon Peter Fritsch — the man who is now indicted on murder charges in her death — two days later.

Her disappearance was considered suspicious and a search warrant executed at the home where both she and Fritsch lived found blood in a bathroom, bathtub, walls and on a saw, according to Oregon City police. Investigators said they later determined that after Taylor supposedly went missing but before Fristch reported it to police, Fritsch made several trips to Home Depot to buy zip ties, a saw blade, a black tote and contractor bags.

Police arrested Fritsch on charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse on Aug. 8. He admitted to killing and dismembering Taylor and disposing of her body parts, according to police. Fritsch was formally indicted on the charges on Monday, court records show.

On Aug. 11, investigators began searching the Coffin Butte Landfill in Corvallis, about 70 miles from where Taylor was reported missing, police said in a press release.

“After having searched for several days, investigators discovered human remains at the site, presumed to be Kara Taylor. The remains were transported to the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and positive identification,” police wrote.

The department thanked Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill, and its employees for their assistance.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly to uncover everything they can about the facts surrounding Ms. Taylor’s disappearance and death, so that we can provide her family and friends with the answers they deserve as they navigate and grieve her loss,” the press release said.

Taylor was from Washington state and was staying in Oregon City, which is about 13 miles south of Portland.

Described as a “phenomenal mom,” Taylor leaves behind a 22-year-old special needs daughter.

“Kara was a very loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone if she knew it would make a day in their life better. She was trusting and had faith in others and believed there was good in everyone,” Taylor’s family said in a statement released by the Oregon City Police Department. “Her time here was shortened, but the ones that had the blessed opportunity to be part of her life will be forever grateful for the time spent with her.”

Fritsch is at the Clackamas County Jail where he is being held without bond. He has a court date scheduled for next month.

