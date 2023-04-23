Accused stepson killer’s incriminating web searches revealed in court

Jurors heard audio on Friday of an FBI agent confronting an alleged murderous stepmom on her suspicious, deleted web searches, such as blood spurting from an arterial “bleed,” and “I don’t like my stepson.”

The defendant, Letecia Stauch, 39, denied making such searches.

“What?” she said, denying that she looked it up.

“It’s from your phone,” said former FBI agent Jonathan Grusing.

Regarding “How to get blood out of sheets?” Stauch maintained this was regarding nose bleeds staining sheets belonging to her stepson Gannon Stauch, 11.

Letecia Stauch is charged with murder and other charges for stabbing the child 18 times and shooting him in the head at their home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Jan. 27, 2020. Then she allegedly hid his body, lied to family and law enforcement about his disappearance, and dumped his remains in a suitcase all the way over in Pensacola, Florida.

The defense argues she was insane, living with dissociative identity disorder. Prosecutors maintain, however, that she knew what she was doing when she lied to authorities, the child’s father, her own family, and even a news reporter who spoke to her during Gannon’s disappearance.

Bridge workers discovered the suitcase and Gannon’s remains on March 20, 2020.

Jurors on Friday continued to hear the extensive audio in which the child’s father, Al Stauch, grilled Letecia Stauch during Gannon’s disappearance. The defendant pleaded with her then-husband to believe that someone else took the 11-year-old.

The couple has since divorced.

Accused child killer #LeteciaStauch begged her ex-husband, #AlStauch, in a phone call to believe that somebody else took his son, Gannon, in January 2020. “There’s no way possible that I could have been hours and hours away in a certain window,” Stauch told her ex-husband. pic.twitter.com/QJ5CVbyNzB — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 21, 2023

Jurors previously heard audio in which Al Stauch pressed her on what she knew of the child’s disappearance, and he also challenged her on her shifting accounts, which included her baseless claim of a sex offender Quincy Brown abducting Gannon.

“You called the police and told them he ran away, not that Quincy Brown took him,” Al Stauch said, audibly aggravated. “What the f—, ‘Tecia?”

