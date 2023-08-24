A onetime charter school kindergarten teacher and youth pastor in North Carolina is facing multiple child sex crime charges over sexually explicit images of children found on his computer, authorities say.

Aaron Doyle Mirtsching, 41, stands accused of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, according to a press release issued by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement say the arrest occurred after a tip received online from Internet Crimes Against Children, a task force spanning myriad jurisdictions that operates under the U.S. Department of Justice.

Details about the specific allegations are scarce.

Warrants at the Burke County Courthouse viewed by local newspaper The News Herald reportedly allege that Mirtsching had images of two female children and one male child. The victims are said to range from 8 to 13 years old.

The images were allegedly found on the defendant’s computer in October 2022, according to Charlotte-based ABC/Telemundo affiliate WSOC.

It is unclear what, if any, relationship the defendant had with the children depicted in the images in question.

Law&Crime reached out to the BCSO for additional details on this story but no response was immediately forthcoming.

Mirtsching previously worked as a teacher with New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton, North Carolina — a medium-sized city located roughly 75 miles northwest of Charlotte — according to Charlotte-based NBC affiliate WCNC. The school confirmed his prior employment to the TV station but said Mirtsching resigned after last school year and was no longer an employee at the time of his arrest.

“We are cooperating with all authorities involved with this investigation,” the school told WCNC. “At this time, we have not been made aware of any circumstances relating to New Dimensions.”

In his booking photo, the defendant can be seen wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the image of Charles Schulz’ timeless and often titular character Charlie Brown, who appears in the “Peanuts” comic strip. The T-shirt also features the character’s depressive catchphrase: “Good grief.”

The defendant’s time as a pastor came to an end after charges against him were filed, his now-former church said in a statement.

“Aaron was immediately relieved of his duties at Thrive Church – Morganton due to the charges that have been filed,” the religious organization wrote. “The senior pastor and senior leadership team were completely unaware of any prior on-going investigation before being notified tonight. Thrive Church – Morganton is committed to the safety and well-being of all those who attend. The church has background checks on leaders, employees, and staff and we offer our full cooperation and support to authorities and law enforcement.”

Church officials sought to make clear that Mirtsching’s alleged sex crimes did not involve children he oversaw in his ecclesiastical role.

“Absolutely devastated, blindsided,” Pastor Paul Kidd told WSOC. “As a pastor first, who wants safety for his congregation and for everyone, I would want to tell our church that this particular issue has no connection to the church.”

An anonymous employee at the charter school also echoed the surprise felt by Mirtsching’s church community.

“He was a great teacher,” the employee told WSOC. “Very involved in pretty much everything in the school. I’m in shock.”

The defendant was arrested Tuesday and granted a $20,000 secured bond. Burke County Jail records show Mirtsching is no longer in custody. He is slated to make his first court appearance Thursday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]