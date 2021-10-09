Real-life criminal cases oftentimes inspire big-screen and small-screen dramatic productions. However, it was the other way around recently in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Monday that it conducted what it dubbed “Operation Dunder Mifflin” — “an effort to verify the registered addresses of convicted sex offenders.” The name of the operation was a hat tip to the popular NBC mocumentary-style comedy which aired between 2005 and 2013. Though nearly all of the show was recorded in California, it was whimsically set in Scranton.

Beyond the name, however, the U.S. Marshals Service operation — a joint effort with the Scranton Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police — bore no semblance whatsoever to the plot of the critically acclaimed television series. Between August 2nd and September 17th, agents fanned out across the city in Northeastern Pennsylvania’s coal country “to verify the registered home addresses of 219 registered sex offenders living in and around Scranton,” the Marshals Service said in a news release.

“Thirteen of these offenders were found to be in violation of sex offender registration laws,” the news release said. “[N]ine were arrested and four are sought for the violations.”

According to the news release verbatim, among those arrested were:

Evan Bolthouse, a 22-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault. Israel Capeless-Medina, a 39-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault. Christopher Cigna, a 44-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Sexual Abuse of Children. Heather Laracuente-Ellingwood, a 41-year-old Scranton woman who was required to register for a conviction of Statutory Rape in New York. Joseph Maurer, a 24-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Corruption of Minors. Charles Prymock, a 35-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault. Dale Thomas, a 48-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault. Kevin Sanford, a 43-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for Sexual Abuse in New York. Ronald Williams, a 53-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

An additional collection of individuals were “sought for outstanding warrants.” Their images are at the top of this report. Again, from the news release:

Rafael Aguilu, a 43-year-old Scranton who was required to register for a conviction of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse. Ricardo Reid, a 47-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of a 2nd degree sex offense in North Carolina. Bradley Runk, a 20-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Corruption of Minors. Almond Santos, a 30-year-old Scranton man who was required to register for a conviction of Indecent Assault.

“Anyone with information about these, or other fugitives, is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or [email protected],” the organization said.

“The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006 designated the USMS as the federal agency responsible for helping local and state authorities locate and arrest convicted sex offenders who fail to comply with their Megan’s Law requirements,” said Martin J. Pane, the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “It’s a mission that receives top priority and constant attention within our agency.”

“This joint operation was successful in ensuring those required to register remain compliant and those who are in violation are brought before the court to answer for their non-compliance,” added Scranton Police Chief Leonard A. Namiotka. “The cooperation between the Scranton Police Department and our law enforcement partners is paramount in making our community safe for all citizens.”

[images via the U.S. Marshals Service]

