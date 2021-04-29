 Five Dead in 13-Hour North Carolina Standoff
Two Sheriff’s Deputies, One Gunman, and Two Relatives Dead in 13-Hour North Carolina Standoff

Aaron KellerApr 29th, 2021, 11:05 am

Two North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty Wednesday during a thirteen-hour standoff, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning.A suspected gunman killed two others before he is believed to have killed himself.  A local police officer was also shot in the head during an attempt to rescue the fallen sheriff’s deputies, but a helmet saved his life; the police officer was reportedly uninjured.

The events unfolded Wednesday in Boone, N.C., about an hour and a half west of Winston-Salem and near the Tennessee border. According to The Associated Press:

The Watauga County Sheriff’s [O]ffice said Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls. Both were hit by gunfire. Other officers were able to pull out Ward, who later died at a hospital. Fox died at the scene.

Fifteen separate law enforcement agencies reportedly responded to the scene. Images showed a massive law enforcement response.

Reporters also captured the long and difficult efforts to save the deputies who were gunned down. Reports indicate the gunman would intermittently fire at the police throughout the ordeal.

The names of the other three victims have not yet been released, but local news reports indicate that the gunman shot his mother and stepfather. Charlotte, N.C. ABC affiliate WSOC-TV said police had been to the home where the shooting occurred over the weekend, but details of that encounter remain unclear.

Shocked officials in the rural county — total population 56,000 — struggled to make sense of the chaos which enveloped their community.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Sheriff Len Hagaman said in a widely reported statement. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Ward’s children.

Politicians from both parties tweeted condolences.

Local residents also stopped by the sheriff’s department to pay their respects.

[image via screen capture from WXII-TV]

Aaron Keller - Senior Editor

