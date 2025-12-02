An Arizona woman allegedly slashed her boyfriend's throat on Thanksgiving and then called 911 to report it, later telling cops "I hope he is dead" and "I planned on doing the other side and then stabbing him in the heart," according to court documents.

"I did just try to murder you," Tamala Rudeseal recalled telling her boyfriend, according to court documents obtained by local CBS affiliate KTVK.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

"Today is my Independence Day," Rudeseal allegedly said.

Authorities say they received a call from the 52-year-old just after 8 p.m. on Thursday after she attacked her boyfriend and sliced him open with a large folding hunting knife, which was recovered from the scene. The man spoke to police and said Rudeseal is known to become depressed around the holidays and that the couple had argued earlier in the day. They have reportedly been together for 11 years.

"God, I hope he is dead," Rudeseal allegedly told cops while being interviewed about the attack, which occurred at an apartment complex on South Country Club Drive. "It'd be a favor to me, his wife, and his children."

More from Law&Crime: 'Like it was roadkill': Boyfriend grabs gun hidden under pillow to headshot girlfriend before using truck bed to dump her corpse at police station, cops say

Police say that after slicing his throat open, Rudeseal claimed she wanted to keep stabbing her boyfriend, who was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover following an emergency surgery. The man told cops that he was asleep when the alleged attack happened, and he managed to control the bleeding with a shirt until officers arrived, KTVK reports. A motive has not yet been released.

Rudeseal has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. She was being held Monday on a $1 million bond.