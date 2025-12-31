A California man says he got blackout drunk and then blew his wife away with an AR-15, shooting her dead in front of their teenage son because she allegedly "cheated" on him, according to police and court documents.

"I f—ed up," Manuel Robles can be heard saying in a body camera video captured on the night his wife, Ana Karen Robles, was murdered, according to Bakersfield police and court documents obtained by Law&Crime.

Officers responded to the couple's home on the night of Nov. 26 and found Ana Robles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Manuel Robles allegedly fled from their home in his pickup truck after the shooting and "rolled" it multiple times after crashing into a center median, police say.

During his arrest, Manuel Robles was allegedly caught on the body camera talking about what he claims transpired with his wife, including statements made to police as he was being taken into custody and in a patrol vehicle.

"My wife cheated on me and I f—ed up," Robles allegedly said.

"She had sex with another guy, I should've just forgave her. … I could have forgave her but I didn't," he told police, according to court documents. "She didn't deserve that, she didn't deserve that."

Robles allegedly added, "She made a mistake and I killed her for it."

The couple's 15-year-old son spoke to investigators and told them his parents were arguing over something and he intervened, according to police. He said that his mom was allegedly in a fetal position on their bed and his dad was standing over her with a handgun.

"You need to f—ing knock it off," the son recounted telling Manuel Robles, while also calling him a "dips—," according to court documents. The teen claimed Robles fired multiple shots at a safe before heading out to the garage.

The 37-year-old allegedly returned with an AR-15 and blasted Ana Robles multiple times before threatening to kill himself, the son said. "This is what happens when you cheat," Robles allegedly told his wife before opening fire, according to their son.

Robles put the barrel of the rifle in his mouth after murdering Ana Robles, but didn't pull the trigger and the boy wrestled the gun away from him, according to court documents.

While being taken into custody, cops say Manuel Robles repeatedly asked officers whether there was a possibility she survived his alleged attack. "Tell me she's okay, tell me she's okay," he allegedly asked. "Is she okay? Is she okay?"

Robles told investigators he "blacked out" before the shooting after drinking "almost two fifths of vodka," according to court documents. He claimed he drank "a fifth" and then left to get another as he continued "drinking harder and harder because they had been going through some s—," police report. Robles was allegedly "crying" as he spoke to cops.

The couple's son referred to his dad as a "f—ing coward" and said he was aware of the "cheating" allegations, according to court documents. "He knew it was the beginning of the end of the family," police say, citing the teen's statements to cops.

Manuel Robles is charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11, 2026. He is being held without bail.