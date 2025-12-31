A Wisconsin couple is facing multiple charges of child abuse and neglect after their oldest reportedly went to their neighbor's home to find food.

Wilber Copeland, 42, and Megan Cis, 33, were arrested on Dec. 12 after Lincoln County sheriff's deputies were called by a woman who told them one of her neighbors' eight children came to her home looking for food. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Wausau Daily Herald, the child told the neighbor that their parents, later identified as Copeland and Cis, were not there and there was no food left in the RV where they lived.

When deputies arrived at the RV's location, they reportedly found a mess inside, inadequate heating where the children slept, rotten food, dog feces, and marijuana.

According to the complaint, the children told deputies that Copeland and Cis ordered them to clean the RV while they were gone. The deputies learned more about the family's living situation as they continued to speak to the children, who allegedly said that Cis was physically abusive toward them. In one instance, Cis allegedly lifted one child by her sweatshirt, choked her, and punched her in the ribs. That child ended up with a black eye, according to her siblings. Cis also allegedly kicked the children in the ankles for not taking one of the family's six dogs out.

The children told the deputies that Copeland and Cis instructed them to lie to police about the alleged abuse or else they would get in trouble.

More from Law&Crime: Dad of kids aged 10, 11 and 14 refused to send them to school for years, let them live in cockroach-filled home with 'barely any edible food': Cops

Deputies said that when Copeland and Cis returned to their home, the deputies searched their RV and found three bags of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Marijuana was also found in the headboard of the couple's bed.

Copeland and Cis were charged with being a party to the crime of intimidating a victim, eight counts of child neglect, possession of THC, and possession of paraphernalia. Cis was additionally charged with one count of child abuse.

Cis was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and posted $2,500 bond on Dec. 13. She is scheduled to appear in court again for a status conference on Jan. 12, 2026.

Copeland remains in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 28, 2026.