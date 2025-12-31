A Minnesota man who allegedly shot the mother of his children to death before turning the gun on himself was charged with murder.

Demarco Jones, 29, is recovering in a Minnesota hospital after a failed murder-suicide attempt on Dec. 24. According to a press release from Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, Jones was charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Tatianna Ehnes-Giles, whose body was found by her mother, who lived in the same house. In a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, police said the couple's two young children were in the house when the shooting took place.

Deputies with the Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from Ehnes-Giles' mother at 2:23 p.m. on Dec. 24, in which she said that her daughter had been "shot in the head by her boyfriend," who was identified as Jones. Ehnes-Giles' mother told police that Jones had also possibly shot himself and was lying on the bedroom floor "in a trance."

When deputies arrived, Jones was able to tell them that the gun he allegedly used to shoot himself and Ehnes-Giles was still in the bedroom. Both the weapon and two spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Ehnes-Giles was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jones was taken to the hospital.

According to the complaint, Ehnes-Giles' mother told deputies that one of the couple's children came running to her after getting scared of a loud sound. Both children then told their grandmother, "Daddy fell." Ehnes-Giles' mother told police that she found Jones on the floor "groaning." He said, "I've been shot. She shot me, call 911." He then allegedly admitted, "I shot her."

The woman told police that she found her daughter "covered in blood, with her hands in front of her face as if she was protecting herself."

Deputies spoke to Ehnes-Giles' brother, who was also at the house at the time and said Jones told him that "he shot himself and caught [Ehnes-Giles] cheating."

Jones was charged with second-degree intentional murder and is in custody while receiving treatment at the hospital. He will be booked into the Dakota County Jail after he is medically cleared, with a bond set at $2 million. His court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.