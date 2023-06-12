Thieves stole a newlywed woman’s rental car, driver’s license, and other items while she was watching CPR performed on her husband, who had just suffered a fatal diving accident, a witness told local outlet KHON.

“While snorkeling tragedy struck and Steven, Brittany’s husband of all but 3 months, drowned,” said a GoFundMe campaign to support the widow. “As If this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven’s belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental.”

Steven Phan and his wife, Brittany Myers Phan had reportedly been married back on March 20. They ended up celebrating their honeymoon in Hawaii, but that ended in tragedy on Electric Beach on the island of O’ahu.

“I met the wife,” a witness, who was not identified, told the outlet. “They were there on their honeymoon, just the two of them. As if the tragedy itself wasn’t difficult enough, now she has to go through the logistics … because she can’t travel back to home without an ID. She has to go through the due process at the airport to verify. It’s a mess.”

Witnesses reportedly told KHON that something went wrong when Phan was snorkeling with his wife. Bystanders pulled him out of the water, but he was unresponsive. They did CPR on the beach. EMS arrived at 10:27 a.m. and took Phan to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the facility.

Phan’s wife Brittany then discovered that someone stole her backpack, driver’s license, rental car keys, and rental car from the beach. A witness said that the thief stole the items while Brittany was watching CPR being performed on her husband.

The Honolulu Police Department is reportedly investigating the theft.

Brittany Myers Phan was stuck in Hawaii on Friday, working on getting a new ID to return home to California for her husband’s funeral, her family reportedly said.

“The loss of Steven Phan is absolutely devasting to the Phan and Myers family and friends,” the GoFundMe stated. “We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven. Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all.”

An update on the GoFundMe said the viewing for Phan is at 4 p.m. on Monday and funeral services will be held Tuesday.

