An Illinois man who blurted out the truth was sentenced to serve five decades in prison for the strangulation murder of a 17-year-old girl, whom he lured to his home while hawking Disney cups.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a residence on W. Main St. in Sheldon after receiving a disturbance call on the afternoon of Aug. 5. 2019. At the home was Arthur C. Jensen, then 49. Cops said that the defendant incriminated himself immediately upon their arrival, saying: “There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her.”

“A deceased 17 year old white female was located inside the residence shortly thereafter,” authorities said.

Investigators said they soon learned that Jensen, now 53, recently had a garage sale outside of his white trailer home on the weekend before he strangled Adara Bunn. The victim reportedly went to the garage sale with her mother. On Aug. 4, 2019, a Sunday, the defendant allegedly told Bunn to come back “tomorrow.”

That Monday, Bunn returned to the defendant’s home thinking he was interested in selling her Disney cups. Instead, Jensen strangled Bunn to death and allegedly admitted to that right away. The scene was discovered after someone in the neighborhood heard the victim’s screams and called 911.

Over the course of the ensuing murder case, Jensen attempted to have his incriminating statement to authorities thrown out, but he was found guilty of murder in March and sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday.

The Milford Area Public Schools student’s death saddened the community.

“We are suffering as a staff, student body, and community for this loss,” the district said in 2019. “Please keep the family of our student in your thoughts and prayers during this terrible time.”

The strangulation murder of a teen with her whole life ahead of her also shocked next door neighbors.

Sheldon resident Ray Huff told WAND in 2019 that Arthur Jensen seemed like “just a nice easygoing fellow” and that the crime “totally” stunned locals, as it seemed to come out of nowhere.

Bunn’s family said the teen enjoyed reading and fishing, and that she “was an all around joy to everyone around her.”

“She will be missed by so many that loved her dearly,” Adara’s obituary said, noting that “Sissy” was also a member of the Goodland Community Church in Indiana.

Arthur Jensen was reportedly credited with three years served at sentencing, meaning he’d need to live to be 100 years old to walk free outside of state prison walls again.

