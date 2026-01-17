A California man is charged with threatening to kill Vice President JD Vance during a summer visit to Disneyland, federal authorities say.

Marco Antonio Aguayo, 22, stands accused of one count of threats against the president and successors to the presidency, according to an 11-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California. The defendant hails from Anaheim — the major city located outside of Los Angeles which is home to the world-famous children's theme park and its immediately adjacent sister park, Disney California Adventure.

Aguayo's alleged offenses came by way of comments on Instagram, prosecutors say. The defendant allegedly left a series of threatening public comments on Disney's own official page on July 12, 2025.

"Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance's arrival," one comment reads, according to the charging document.

The defendant, apparently still referring to those aforementioned incendiary devices allegedly later added: "Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians."

In yet another comment, Aguayo allegedly wrote: "It's time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it."

After reviewing subscriber data, investigators were able to link the user's screen name to an email address, and then the email to phone numbers belonging to the defendant, according to the complaint.

Authorities acted quickly in finding their suspect.

Later that same night, a few minutes before 11 p.m., federal and local law enforcement arrived at the defendant's home, where his sister opened the door, the charging document says. Eventually, Aguayo agreed to speak with investigators outside of the residence.

"Aguayo initially denied knowledge of the posts and claimed that his account had been hacked; however, Aguayo ultimately admitted to making the threatening statements," the complaint reads. "He claimed that he intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter. Aguayo stated he contemplated deleting the post but ultimately forgot to do so."

The defendant then gave the investigators permission to search his cellphone, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

"I reviewed the Instagram application on this mobile device, which showed Aguayo logged into four different Instagram accounts," the complaint goes on.

One of the accounts Aguayo was logged into on his cellphone was the handle that made the threats against Vance's life, authorities allege.

"I also observed the three threatening Instagram posts on this device," the Secret Service agent went on in the complaint. "Aguayo stated his only active social media platforms are Instagram and WhatsApp."

The alleged threats coincided with a trip Vance and his family made to Disneyland that very same day last July.

The complaint was filed Wednesday. It is not clear if Aguayo is in custody as of this writing.