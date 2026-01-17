A man and woman in Florida have been arrested after they allegedly failed to care for a toddler and an 81-year-old family member in their care, keeping the two victims in a roach-infested apartment with a "vile and putrid odor" that was covered in animal and insect feces.

Nikolas Anthony Cummings, 32, and Tashaye Driaunah Brown, 31, are charged with one count each of cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult with great bodily harm, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Flagler County Fire Rescue Unit responded to a request for a welfare check on an elderly male Tuesday at a residence in the 100 block of Westmoreland Drive in Palm Coast. The rescue unit immediately noted that the residence was "covered in garbage, cockroach droppings, and sticky surfaces" before they located the elderly man.

"While assisting the elderly male, insects emerged from the mattress and clothing worn by the elderly male," police wrote in a probable cause affidavit. "That same mattress appeared to have been defecated and urinated on, countless times as stains were spread wide, covering almost the entire surface. The pillowcases appeared to be completely discolored with brown and orange stains."

As responders were assisting the man, the rescue unit realized a child appearing to be less than 2 years of age also resided within the residence which is when they requested assistance from the sheriff's office community policing division.

Deputies arrived a short while later and were similarly exposed to the "strong pungent odor throughout the residence" where Brown and Cummings allegedly kept the man and toddler.

"After overcoming the odor within the residence deputies observed piles of debris, garbage, and scraps throughout the living room and eventually throughout the residence. After maneuvering the debris, deputies observed [a] 1-year-old sleeping within a Pack 'n Play in the living room," the affidavit says. "Roaches and bugs were observed crawling over [the 1-year-old] while he slept. [Brown] was then asked to display the necessary food items for the child. Brown escorted deputies into the kitchen and opened the fridge. I immediately observed mold growing throughout the fridge and on top of clearly expired food."

The following day, detectives went to the home and found the baby still occupying the same crib and "several cockroaches were seen inside" with him. Investigators noted the way Brown apparently tried to address the roach issue.

"[S]he sprays Raid Roach Spray around the home," the affidavit said. "More specifically, each night she flips [the 1-year-old's] portable enclosure upside down to shake the insects out. Then [Brown] places [the 1-year-old] back inside and sprays a 'protective' tight circle of Raid Roach Spray around the immediate base of the enclosure."

In addition to noting the "hazardous ingredients" from the Raid, detectives said they "repeatedly removed insects" from the child's enclosure. They concluded that "insects endlessly continued to emerge from the fabric of the enclosure."

Investigators said there were black spots throughout the house that appeared to be roach droppings, mold, or a combination of the two.

When detectives reached the 81-year-old's room, they found the "overpowering stench" of urine coming from inside. The man was alert and oriented but unable to make it to the portable toilet just a few feet away. He explained to police that he had not been able to change his clothes in about a week.

"While on scene with [the victim], insects were seen emerging from his socks and scabs on his legs," the affidavit says.

Brown and Cummings were arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where they were being held on a $15,000 bond as of Friday.

"The deplorable conditions of that house were no place for a toddler or a senior with serious medical issues," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "These two feigned ignorance over the trash, feces and insects covering the floors, walls and victims inside the home. This was not a matter of money, they did not care about the hygiene of their home, the welfare of their child, or the medical needs of their family members. They put in zero effort. We will make sure their cells are clean at the Green Roof Inn."

Brown and Cummings are currently scheduled to appear in court for their arraignment on Feb. 4, court records show.