A Florida man who allegedly started a fight with a group of strangers over what he thought were counterfeit sneakers is spending a few nights in jail.

Jose Chacon Martinez, 34, was charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to stab an unnamed man following an argument over the alleged victim's sneakers. According to an arrest form reviewed by Law&Crime, Martinez approached a group of younger men, whom he did not know personally, on Dec. 17, 2025, and pointed out that one of them might be wearing counterfeit Air Jordan sneakers. He told the man wearing the sneakers that he "had never encountered a shoe where the name had been erased." The man said that was due to "rain, sweat and normal wear."

The conversation became tense, and the alleged victim told Martinez that he should leave. Martinez became "agitated" and allegedly said, "I'm going to go get my gun." He walked over to his blue scooter and prepared to drive away, then turned to the group and said, "I'll be back, you shall see."

The alleged victim told police that about five to 10 minutes later, he felt a "tug" on his shoulder. He turned around, expecting to see one of his friends. Instead, he saw Martinez, allegedly holding a large kitchen knife. The alleged victim jumped back and immediately started recording Martinez with his phone.

As the victim filmed Martinez, Martinez allegedly swung the knife at him, knocking the phone out of his hand. He tried to get his phone off the ground, and Martinez allegedly lunged at him again to "stab him in the face, but missed."

At some point, Martinez got into the front passenger side of a red vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Gerdenson Rodriguez Ordonez, a DoorDash driver. Martinez allegedly attempted to attack the man again as he continued to record him.

Ordonez told police that he did not know Martinez, but had seen Martinez earlier on Dec. 17, 2025. Martinez allegedly told Ordonez that "Uber and DoorDash drivers were talking about him" at the Five Guys, so Ordonez drove to that location "to clarify the matter," saying that "he does not have any issues with anyone."

For allegedly letting Martinez into his vehicle and then driving away after witnessing him trying to stab someone, Ordonez was charged with being an accessory. He is in jail on an immigration hold and has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 20.

Martinez was identified by police as the suspect days later, and he turned himself in to police on Wednesday. During a court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered that he be held at Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation without bond; he is also being detained on an immigration hold. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 9.