Man murdered his wife while their 10-year-old daughter was within earshot: Police

A man murdered his own wife when an argument turned violent within earshot of their 10-year-old daughter, according to cops in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Richard Gray III, 39, faces first-degree murder and other charges, cops said. His wife, Sheray Gray, 31, died at the scene, they said.

On Aug. 5, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to 10000 block of Wisteria Way regarding a “domestic disturbance.”

A witness at the home heard them argue in the bathroom of a second-floor bedroom after they returned home from dinner, according to court documents obtained by Fox 5 DC.

He said he did not know what the argument was about but claimed Sheray Gray had been dating someone else for more than a year.

About 20 minutes after the Grays went upstairs, he heard a “boom.”

According to documents, he went upstairs, attempted to enter the bathroom, but Richard Gray would not open the door.

“I’m tired of you doing this to me,” Richard Gray allegedly told the victim. “You’re not going to do this to me anymore.”

Officers found Sheray on the floor in a seated position on the floor but slumped over. They tried to help her, but she was dead.

Officers found no visible signs of trauma to her body, but they found petechia on her eyes.

According to cops, the couple’s 10-year-old was upstairs during the incident. She told police she heard her parents return home and go into the upstairs bedroom.

Her father shoved her mother into the bathroom, according to documents. Sheray fell backward and hit the toilet.

Richard Gray entered the bathroom, shutting the door behind him. The daughter heard several more “booms”; her mother began screaming and crying.

From police:

