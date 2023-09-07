Mason Wayne Sisk did not have to face the death penalty because he was only 14 years old when he massacred his parents and three young siblings at their home in Limestone County, Alabama, but Judge Chad Wise still had the option to settle for life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to WHNT.

That’s what he did, passing on the other option of life with parole after 30 years.

Sisk, now 18, will live out his days in prison.

He shot and killed his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35, father, John Wayne Sisk, 38, half-brother Grayson, 6, half-sister Aurora, 4, and half-brother Colson, 6 months.

Prosecutors have said he stole the murder weapon from a family friend. He confessed the crime to his then-girlfriend and a friend. He also voiced the desire to become a contract killer.

Sisk tells the gf he wants to be a contract killer in a message on 02/10/2021 She tells him no. He says “I am good with a gun, I killed my family in less than 4 seconds. All head shots.” — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) September 16, 2022

“Yeah, they argue a lot, and I got fed up with it,” Sisk told authorities in a recorded confession, according to The Associated Press. “And the kids were going through a lot.”

Authorities said he previously poisoned Mary Sisk’s coffee by sneaking peanut butter into the drink because she was severely allergic.

There was a mistrial last year because authorities learned the FBI finally unlocked Mary Sisk’s phone. The defense needed more time to review it for potential evidence.

The retrial ended with jurors convicting him of the murders on April 27.

Loved ones and even law enforcement delivered victim impact statements in a hearing in July.

“May God have mercy on you because I hope the court shows you none,” investigator Kristin King told defendant Sisk at the time, according to WAAY.

Wise held off on sentencing, reportedly citing the need for a “balancing test” to be performed. The results weighed against the defendant.

“I’ve prosecuted a lot of people in my career, and I can tell you that out of all of those people, only four out of five people scare the hell out of me, and he’s at the top of my list,” Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones said, according to WHNT. “Mason Sisk is clearly one of the most dangerous people who will ever be sentenced in Limestone County. With this sentence today, Judge Wise has ensured that Mason Sisk will NEVER threaten another child’s safety and wellbeing.”

