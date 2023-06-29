A 29-year-old man in Florida was arrested this week after he allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle and punched a 62-year-old man in the head outside of a 7-11 convenience store, leaving the victim with severe brain injuries that ultimately killed him. Brian Thomas Darnold was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of negligent manslaughter in the death of Amir Aryafar, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the incident took place on the afternoon of May 1 outside a 7-11 located in the 7400 block of Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo, which is about 15 miles northeast of Orlando, Florida.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:02 p.m. responded to a call in reference to a battery where someone was rendered unconscious in the 7-11 parking lot. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found Aryafar still unconscious and were informed that an adult male had gotten out of the passenger seat of a vehicle and punched the victim in the head a single time. Seminole County Fire Rescue transported the victim to the Oviedo Medical Center where a CAT scan showed that he suffered a “substantial brain injury.” He was subsequently transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford, Florida for more specialized care.

Investigators obtained surveillance camera footage that showed a man — later identified as Darnold — walk out of the store and get into the car while Aryafar was standing on the sidewalk in front of the store. The footage allegedly showed that Aryafar was behind the car and not blocking its lane of travel as he started to approach the vehicle, which was moving toward the exit.

Darnold then exits the still-moving vehicle, “quickly approaches” Aryafar, and throws one punch that struck him in the head, police said. Aryafar then fell to the ground and struck his head on the pavement while Darnold allegedly got in the car and drove away without attempting to render aid.

Investigators were able to identify the license plate on the car, which belonged to Darnold’s girlfriend, and tracked him down at his girlfriend’s parent’s home later in the day on May 1. He allegedly told investigators that as he was exiting the store, Aryafar asked him for weed, which he did not have. Aryafar then told Darnold to “go f— yourself,” per the affidavit.

Darnold claimed that he and his girlfriend then got in the vehicle to leave when he saw Aryafar “running after the car.” He then stated his “first instinct” was to “jump out and defend us.” He then claimed Aryafar threw the first punch, which he blocked, before responding with a punch of his own.

“He just went down, cause, I didn’t want to wake him up and him still trying to fight me,” Darnold allegedly told authorities, adding that he was only trying “to stop” Aryafar from possibly punching him through the window.

“I’m guessing the guy got pretty f—ed up because if it was a regular battery case you wouldn’t be here,” Darnold allegedly told the deputy. When advised that his condition “wasn’t good,” Darnold allegedly responded, “At least he’s still alive.”

Aryafar was removed from life support on May 3 and pronounced dead. An autopsy determined that Aryafar’s death was a homicide caused by traumatic brain injury.

Darnold was booked into the Seminole County Jail and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

