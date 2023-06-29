A teenager in Florida faces criminal charges after he was seen on video downing Twisted Tea in a baby alligator’s mouth.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began investigating after they became aware of the video. One teen in the 15-second video faces charges of taking the animal without a permit, the agency said.

“The lack of respect and responsibility shown toward this animal was disappointing,” the agency said. “This serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such behavior.”

Lexxus Thomas was at a truck meet-up and took the video, telling CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP she saw teenagers force-feeding the baby gator cans of the alcoholic Twisted Teas drink and “tormenting the little thing.”

Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation president Vernon Yates told NBC Tampa, Florida, affiliate WFLA that everyone in the video who touched it needs to be brought in front of a judge.

“And then the judge needs to take some serious points of views to use as an example,” Yates said the station reported. “This has got to stop.”

Yates took the people in the video to task: “There’s got to be something better they could be doing with their time besides tormenting some poor little alligator.”

Anyone concerned about an alligator should call this toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]