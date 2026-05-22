A woman in Tennessee is accused of beating a child while the kid was in a hot shower and only stopping when the weapon she was using broke.

Deandra Bynum, 35, is in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office's Jail East facility in Memphis, Tennessee, on $10,000 bond, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

She faces charges of child abuse and neglect, regional Fox affiliate WHBQ reported.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a home in the city on Thursday over a claim of abuse, per an affidavit obtained by the outlet. Bynum was allegedly hitting a relative with a switch — a term referring to a flexible stick used in corporal punishment — while the child was naked in a hot shower.

"The switch eventually broke at which point Suspect Bynum stopped hitting her," the affidavit stated. However, the violence did not end there, according to authorities.

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Another woman who was there reportedly "shoved" the child down and "got on top of her with her foot" on the child's neck. This woman then cut off the girl's ponytail, police said.

The other woman — identified in court documents as Raven Porter — was not in police custody as of Friday. She reportedly is on probation after pleading guilty in a separate abuse case.

WHBQ noted that it had spoken with Bynum before — once when her relative's leg was broken during a school fight and another time when a relative of hers was kicked out of school for allegedly making a threat.

Bynum is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.