A Wisconsin man stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a steak knife 16 times after claiming that he caught her "cheating with many men" while they were together, according to police.

Dale Dallia, 42, of Kenosha, was seen laughing about the April 25 slaying after hearing cops talk about his ex, Stephanie Birn, 37, dying at the scene, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime.

"I don't care about you," Dallia allegedly said while in the back of a squad car. "That's what you get being a w—."

Dallia is charged with murder and other crimes in connection with Birn's death. Police say he took to Facebook hours before the stabbing attack and wrote, "If you're one of my true thug friends, who would help me get rid of a body?"

Authorities were called to Birn's home after receiving a report about two men who were seen fighting. A 911 caller alleged that they saw Dallia on top of another man and strangling him.

"Officers observed the defendant [Dallia] had bloody hands and blood spatter on his face … as well as blood on his arms and shirt," the complaint says. "[Officers] further described that the defendant had human flesh on his clothing and hands."

As cops took Dallia into custody, he allegedly said to the man he was seen attacking, who was lying in the grass, "He's a punk a— b—" and "you're lucky I didn't kill you." Dallia went on to say that he "hopes he dies," in reference to the male victim.

The man Dallia was attacking told police he and Birn were in a romantic relationship and that she stayed at his house the night before the attacks. He went to Birn's home the next day after receiving a text from her phone asking him to come over.

"[The male victim] said that when he walked up to the house, he noticed that the front door had been kicked in and noticed the trim of the door was off," the complaint recounts. "[The male victim] said immediately, he was attacked. He was hit with a frying pan three times while on the porch … there was then a wrestling match between him and the defendant that lasted about five to six minutes."

Dallia started gouging the man's eyes and strangling him, telling the victim, "I'm going to kill you" and "you are f—ing her," per the complaint.

When cops went inside Birn's home, they found her unconscious and dying from the 16 stab wounds that Dallia allegedly inflicted on her. A bent "steak knife" was found in the kitchen sink, according to the complaint.

A witness later came forward and allegedly told police they dropped Dallia off at Birn's residence that day and he seemed to be intoxicated. "Open the f—ing door," Dallia allegedly shouted while "pounding" on it with his fist. "I am going to kill you."

A roommate who lived with Dallia was also interviewed by police and said Dallia came to him two weeks before the attacks and "told him that he went through SB's phone and found out that she was cheating 'with many men,'" according to the complaint. "[The roommate] confirmed that the defendant and [Birn] were dating and living together."

One of Birn's friends told local CBS affiliate WDJT that Birn was a mom to an 11-year-old boy and she "ended things" with Dallia after he showed signs of aggression, along with having a violent past.

Court records show that Dallia was charged with strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping in October 2024 after allegedly choking a coworker. He pleaded guilty to battery and disorderly conduct.

In early 2026, Dallia pleaded guilty to OWI and drug possession. He was released from jail following a 90-day stint on March 25, just one month before the attacks.

"I remember her telling me then that she was afraid of him," Birn's pal told WDJT.

Dallia was being held this week on a $2 million bond. He's scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 12.