Texas Woman Wanted for Murdering Cyclist Who Allegedly Dated Her Boyfriend: Authorities

Federal and state authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly killed a professional cyclist for having a relationship with her boyfriend. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, shot and killed Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, at a home where the victim was staying in Austin, Texas, on May 11, authorities have said.

“Police responding to a call at the East Austin residence discovered Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds,” U.S. Marshals said in a press statement. “They performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The suspect, an Austin resident, allegedly lashed out over Wilson getting into a relationship with Armstrong’s boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland. The victim–a Vermont resident–was in Texas for the Gravel Locos race, where she was a favorite. She got involved with Strickland while he was briefly separated from Armstrong, his longtime girlfriend.

Officers reportedly said they managed to identify Armstrong as the killer. A dark-colored SUV–matching her 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee–was seen on a local’s surveillance footage near the home where Strickland dropped Wilson off after hanging out on May 11 for swimming and a meal, officers said in an affidavit obtained by The Austin American-Statesman. Also, Officers seized Armstrong’s 9mm handgun from the home she lived with Strickland. Shell casings from the firearm matched those found in the home where Wilson was slain.

Strickland sent a statement to the outlet, saying he and Wilson had an approximately weeklong fling after meeting her in October, but it became platonic and professional.

“It was not my intention to pursue along an auxiliary romantic relationship that would mislead anyone,” he said. “Moriah and I were both leaders in this lonely, niche sport of cycling, and I admired her greatly and considered her a close friend. I am deeply grieving her loss.”

Pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, of Vermont was found dead May 11 in an Austin, Texas, home. Police say she was involved in a love triangle.https://t.co/rpM281rqBQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 21, 2022

NEW: Austin professional cyclist Colin Strickland has just released a statement about the murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson, clarifying his relationship with her and expressing “torture about my proximity to this horrible crime.” pic.twitter.com/KnIna3mWrE — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 20, 2022

Wilson’s family cited those closest to her, saying she was not in a relationship when she died.

By all alleged accounts, Armstrong was nonetheless livid about the side relationship. A caller, who refused to be identified, contacted officers and claimed to be with Armstrong in January 2022, according to an affidavit obtained by American-Statesman. Armstrong just discovered Strickland was having a romantic relationship with Wilson even though Armstrong was dating Strickland, this person said.

“The caller advised Armstrong became furious and was shaking in anger,” police said. “Armstrong told the caller Armstrong was so angry Armstrong wanted to kill Wilson. Armstrong then proceeded to tell the caller Armstrong had either recently purchased a firearm or was going to.”

Officers considered the anonymous caller credible. According to cops, Strickland cooperated in the investigation and said he bought separate handguns for himself and Armstrong between December 2021 and January 2022.

According to police, Armstrong tried to keep Strickland and Wilson away from one another.

“Strickland advised while he and Wilson were dating, Armstrong called Wilson on the phone, telling Wilson she was the one who was dating Strickland,” cops wrote. “Strickland told Detective Spitler he has had to change Wilson’s name in his phone so Armstrong does not know who he is speaking to, as they continue their relationship. Strickland admitted he had to change Wilson’s name in his phone because Armstrong had blocked Wilson’s number in Strickland’s phone. Strickland also advised he has had to delete text messages on his phone to prevent Armstrong from finding them.”

Agents reportedly said they did not find Armstrong’s vehicle, a black Jeep Cherokee with the Texas license plate LDZ5608. They suggested she could be driving it or abandoned it around Austin.

U.S. Marshals describe Armstrong as white or white Hispanic. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair, they said.

They ask that anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts call them at the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or send a tip using the USMS Tips app. You can also call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister, Anna Moriah Wilson,” Wilson’s family told KXAN. “There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss. Moriah was a talented, kind, and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of. Our family, and all those who loved her, will forever miss her.”

Wilson’s family started a GoFundMe campaign to support community organizations “that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.”

The campaign has raised more than $66,700 of a $100,000 goal as of Monday.

NEW: The Austin cycling community has organized a memorial ride for Moriah Wilson, a cyclist murdered while visiting last week. It will be Sunday at 5:30 at Republic Square to Deep Eddy Pool, the last place she visited before she was killed. pic.twitter.com/AOdjWd5hPf — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 23, 2022

