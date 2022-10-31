Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police

A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Both of the offenses Auburg was charged with committing are third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Austin NBC affiliate KXAN-TV, several of the officer’s family members were shopping in the children’s section of a local Target when Auburg allegedly approached them and began asking them questions about their sister, who is an officer with the Midland Police Department. Auburg then allegedly began listing the names of several family members.

Though the family said they did not realize it when they were first approached, they soon realized that Auburg used to babysit for them. She still lived near their family home and was allegedly upset because the MPD officer had recently placed her under arrest, KXAN reported.

The family reportedly told investigators that Auburg began following them through the Target and made multiple disturbing comments such as, “Give me your gun and badge.”

Investigators reportedly began looking into Auburg’s conduct and discovered that earlier in the day she had approached several other family members of the MPD officer who arrested her.

“Two people outside the home, who were doing yard work when Auburg approached, said she continually activated the Taser while making statements about the officer,” the report states. The reports did not specify what Auburg is alleged to have said.

When she was being placed under arrest for allegedly stalking the officer’s family, Auburg reportedly told the arresting officers that she “didn’t understand and had amnesia,” police wrote in the arrest affidavit, according to a report from the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

The reports did not clarify when or for what reason the MPD officer placed Auburg under arrest. KXAN reported that she was arrested several times over the last two years on charges such as burglary, criminal trespassing, public intoxication, making terroristic threats against a family member, and resisting arrest.

Following her arrest, Auburg was booked at the Midland County Detention Center. A judge set her bond at $25,000; $15,000 for the stalking charge and $10,000 for the obstruction or retaliation charge, jail records show. She remained in detention as of Monday afternoon.

[image via Midland County Sheriff’s Office]

