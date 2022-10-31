Ohio Woman Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband and Orchestrating His Dismemberment

An Ohio woman was indicted Monday for allegedly shooting her husband to death and having the boyfriend of his daughter dismember the victim’s remains.

Bonnie Marie Vaughan, 59, faces charges including aggravated murder. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that there is now more evidence to establish the killing of 55-year-old Jeffrey Fellman was premeditated.

“By the time it went to grand jury we believed there was significant evidence of prior calculation and design,” he said, according to The Journal-News.

As previously reported, officers in Middletown, Ohio, said Vaughan recruited John Thomas Havens, 34, to dismember the body in the September crime.

“On September 19, 2022, at 6:15 p.m., in the City of Middletown, defendant Vaughan shot her husband multiple times resulting in his death,” prosecutors wrote. “On September 20, 2022, defendant Vaughan had defendant John Havens come over to her house and dismember the body in an effect to dispose of the body.”

Havens was dating Fellman’s daughter, according to documents obtained by Cincinnati CBS affiliate WKRC.

Havens allegedly said Vaughan picked him up on Sept. 20, according to reports. She asked if he could help her get rid of a body, police said. They went to the home. Havens saw Fellman’s body in the garage, cops said in reports. He allegedly said he cut up the body with a hand saw from that garage.

Authorities said it was Havens who stepped forward to police on Sept. 20, revealing what Vaughan and he did. As far as the law is concerned, however, he did the right thing too late. He was indicted Monday for tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The other charges against Vaughan are murder with a firearm specification, felonious assault with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Bonnie Vaughan now facing agg. murder for allegedly killing her husband in Middletown & having his body dismembered. Prosecutor David Fornshell says there’s evidence the murder was planned in advance @journalnews https://t.co/AnPetWXzle — Lauren Pack (@LPackJN) October 31, 2022

Bonnie Vaughn, charged with murder for allegedly killing her husband last week in Middletown, was in court this morning for a hearing. Jeffrey Fellman’s body was found dismembered in the garage of the couple’s home @journalnews pic.twitter.com/xmbi2mxaBF — Lauren Pack (@LPackJN) September 28, 2022

Cops found Fellman dead at a home. Vaughan allegedly fled, but police later caught her.

“Upon entering the residence, officers observed blood and the remains of a human body that was dismembered in a room on the house’s first floor,” cops wrote. “Bonnie Vaughan fled the scene, but she was located and placed under arrest.”

A dismembered body was found inside a home on Stone Path Dr in Middletown. These two people, Bonnie Marie Vaughn and John Havens have been arrested in connection to the homicide. Vaughn is charged w murder. Havens is charged w tampering w evidence. @wlwt pic.twitter.com/iGoDbWppvz — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) September 21, 2022

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Vaughan trying to drive from a gas station when cops pulled up at her side, according to WLWT. Authorities boxed her in, however.

Middletown police Major Eric Crank said at the time that officers previously received domestic disturbance calls to the home.

[Booking photo Middletown Division of Police]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]